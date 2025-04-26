Muscat: In line with its commitment to provide its clients the latest, most intuitive solutions, ahli islamic, a pioneer in Islamic banking in the Sultanate of Oman, introduced its newly enhanced mobile banking app, designed to deliver an improved and seamless user experience.

Featuring a fully redesigned interface, the app offers a modern look and innate navigation, allowing customers to personalize their banking journey with customizable options. With enhanced payment and transfer capabilities, users can now pay multiple bills at once and access recent transactions effortlessly. The revamped app reflects ahli islamic’s commitment to innovation, ensuring greater convenience, efficiency, and control for its customers.

Upon the launch of the newly upgraded mobile banking app, Noora Sultan - AGM - Head of Retail Banking at ahli islamic said: “At ahli islamic, we recognize that digital transformation is integral to delivering a seamless and modern banking experience. The newly enhanced mobile banking app, fashioned with an array of customizable options, offers a user-friendly experience tailored to individual preferences. Additionally, the enhanced payment and transfer capabilities allow customers to manage multiple transactions effortlessly, making everyday banking more efficient than ever.”

ahli islamic remains committed to redefining the digital banking experience by integrating innovation into its services. The newly enhanced app reflects this dedication, as it is hassle-free and very user-friendly. With advanced payment and transfer capabilities, customers can now manage multiple transactions in a timely manner.

“As we move forward, ahli islamic remains dedicated to redefining digital Islamic banking in the Sultanate, ensuring that our customers experience convenience at every step. Henceforth, we aspire to deliver the best to the people of Oman, as exemplified by our technological feats and endeavors,” she added.

By continuously evolving to meet the dynamic needs of its clients, ahli islamic reinforces its role as a leader in Sharia-compliant digital banking. The upgraded app stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to technological advancement. As ahli islamic moves forward, it promises to continue delivering cutting-edge services that enhance customer experiences and set new benchmarks for banking prowess in the Islamic banking scene.