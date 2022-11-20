Muscat: Furthering its objective to be a key player in Oman’s Islamic financing industry, ahli islamic sponsored the recently concluded first-of-its-kind Al Roya Islamic Banking Conference, as a key contributor to the success of the event.

As part of Al Roya newspaper’s social responsibility initiatives, the conference strategically partnered with the Oman Banks Association to shed light on Sharia-compliant products and services, explore the growth of the Islamic banking sector in line with Oman Vision 2040, as well as highlight sustainability and economic contributions of the sector. Representatives from ahli islamic participated and highlighted the key trends in Islamic banking in Oman, as well as the region, and shared insights on the various facets of this industry.

Commenting on the participation, Noora Sultan, AGM – Head of Retail Banking ahli islamic stated, “ahli islamic has always operated with a clear vision to future-proof the Islamic banking sector in the Sultanate of Oman. From a global perspective, Islamic banking and finance have been gaining popularity and increased demand. Locally, the Islamic banking sector is still young, and there’s a lot of room for growth and service expansion. We are determined to capitalize on this market opportunity, offering customers a strong portfolio for Shari’a compliant banking.”

The Omani Islamic Banking Conference celebrated a decade of tremendous growth in the industry, service delivery and expansion, and economic contribution. It saw in attendance a diverse array of esteemed leaders and industry experts to discuss diversification, sustainability, and vision, paired with discussion panels on sector analysis, the role of Islamic banking, economic implications, and other subjects relevant to the theme of the conference.

“It is initiatives like this conference that create a customer-centric space that explores how we, as institutions, are adaptable, innovative, and committed. Our endgame is to curate an exquisite banking experience that allows Islamic banking to be a solid choice for all banking customers.”, She added.

Since its inception, ahli islamic has made rapid strides in providing an extensive, innovative, and Sharia-compliant portfolio of services that meet and exceed the needs of the Islamic banking sector in Oman. Today, the bank affirms its alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

-Ends-