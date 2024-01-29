Muscat: As part of its ongoing endeavors to appeal to its growing customer base, ahli Islamic, has introduced its exciting, all-new Al Majd segment. The launch event was held at ahlibank HQ and was graced by the presence of ahli Islamic’s top executives and key personnel.

Al Majd, a service segment tailor-made for ahli Islamic’s discerning upper mass customers, comes with a host of greatly rewarding benefits, fully aligned with the principles of Sharia. As an exclusive launch offer, customers will get 10% cashback on salaries as a onetime Hiba. Customers who have a salary between OMR 1,000 - 3,499 or who make a deposit of OMR 10,000 – 34,999 can join the Al Majd segment and enjoy the host of offers and benefits, such as, access to 25 airport lounges across the globe up to 6 times a year, and a bonus of 2,000 pearl points as a joining bonus. Moreover, in conjunction with the offers, Al Majd also provides a special service desk made available for customers in selected branches for further assistance.

Speaking on the launch of Al Majd, Noora Sultan, AGM - Head of Retail Banking at ahli islamic, stated, “This new venture of bringing an exceptional banking experience that goes beyond the norm is a delight to us here at ahli Islamic. We strive to set benchmarks in what can be provided to our customers whilst catering to their specific needs. Al Majd further underscores our dedication to instill world-class services and products to our substantial portfolio, in conjunction with our commitment of serving our customers with grace and efficiency.”

Al Majd provides customers with a uniquely designed platinum credit card and debit card, fully secured with chip and PIN feature, in addition to the contactless tap & go technology. The card has worldwide acceptance at more than 30 million locations. Notably, the Bank also provides customers with a cheque book, as per their request. Internet and mobile banking services are at the disposal of Al Majd customers, alongside 3D-security verified by Visa for safe online transactions. The card has 24/7 direct access for withdrawals or purchases through POS terminals. Special finance rates and dedicated offers, among a host of products and services, are provided to Al Majd customers. And in the case of any queries, customers can contact customer services at ahliconnect at any time of the day.

Noora Sultan further stated, “At ahli Islamic, we are confident that Al Majd will set a new standard in the Islamic banking scene. Serving our customers as the new harbingers of excellence is part of our objectives as we navigate the highly competitive Omani market.”

ahli Islamic continues to set the standard for excellence in Islamic banking through its implementation of cutting-edge digital technology. The Bank aspires to build relationships with customers, new or existing, and incorporate ethical principles in all of its operations.