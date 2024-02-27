Muscat: As part of its continuous efforts to support the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), ahli Islamic proudly announced the launch of ‘Tamkeen Islami’, a first-of-its-kind crowd-funding initiative in the Sultanate of Oman. The initiative aims to empower bespoke SMEs and entrepreneurs to leverage their businesses with financial solutions catered to their needs.

Tamkeen is designed to deliver SMEs efficient and hassle-free access to finance through well-crafted Shariah-compliant products, such as Murabaha, and services like Ijara, all which bolster the sector and its contributions towards the Omani economy. Through Tamkeen, customers can avail packages ranging between OMR 20,000 and OMR 100,000. Moreover, they can enjoy benefits that include competitive pricing, simple procedures, and flexible repayment terms, all without providing equity or collateral.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Zainab Al Lawati, AGM - Head of Corporate Banking, ahli Islamic, said, “At ahli Islamic, we recognize the important role played by SMEs in advancing the economy. SMEs provide job opportunities and fill the gaps and demands found within the local market. Taking in our stride to provide flexible and accessible financial options, Tamkeen Islami will tailor to the needs of SMEs and entrepreneurs, a feat that will alleviate their financial constraints. By embracing such initiatives, we have paved the way towards a prosperous, more inclusive future for individuals and the community at large.”

This substantial initiative will enhance the country’s financial inclusion. Furthermore, it will mitigate cash flow barriers that usually affect SMEs’ growth. By using secure and efficient digital services, Tamkeen Islami will sustain businesses and enhance their standing within the local market.

She added, “Our dedication towards SMEs stretches beyond funding businesses; we're nurturing dreams and driving forward economic progress. The financial landscape has therefore become more vibrant. With Tamkeen Islami we will help SMEs surpass boundaries and deliver excellence, one investment at a time."

ahli Islamic continues to provide top-notch services via pioneering initiatives. Tamkeen Islami will enhance the Sultanate’s financial climate, thereby driving its growth and increasing in-country value. This is one step of many taken by the Bank to unlock an avenue of possibilities and achieve the goals outlined by the Oman Vision 2040.