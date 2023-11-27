Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – SEE Institute, located in The Sustainable City, Dubai, is proud to unveil its revolutionary 2030 net zero emissions building. This landmark achievement marks a significant step towards global climate action as the world anticipates COP28, setting an example of how buildings can transform from energy-consuming structures to being energy-positive and emissions neutral.

Situated within The Sustainable City in Dubai, the 5,000 sqm net-zero emissions building is on track to achieve its net zero emissions goal by 2030, offsetting both embodied and operational emissions. The Institute is generating 300% of its energy demand from renewable sources, effectively eliminating all operational greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, a biogas plant will test waste to cooling technology, providing an absorption chiller to fulfill 40% of the building's cooling requirements.

The building was developed by SEE Holding, featuring an innovative design that prioritizes demand-side management through a combination of passive and active design elements. This approach extends to reducing embodied carbon by utilizing optimized structural systems, low-carbon concrete, lightweight façades, and incorporating recycled and locally sourced materials.

Harnessing cutting-edge technology, SEE Institute's building features integrated solar technologies, solar-active façade system, hybrid cooling systems, and an integrated building management system that monitors all operations. Additionally, electric vehicle (EV) parking stations, powered directly from solar energy, demonstrate the Institute's commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

Faris Saeed, Chairman & CEO of SEE Holding and Founder of SEE Institute, said: “Our decades of experience in sustainable development have been translated into the design of this remarkable building, which stands as a testament to the ways we can accelerate progress towards a net zero emissions future. This building isn't just a physical structure; it's a bridge to a sustainable future. We are committed to leveraging this space to transfer our knowledge and expertise to other stakeholders, equipping them with the tools and insights they require to meet their net zero goals, aligned with the ‘UAE Net Zero by 2050 Initiative’ and the pressing global urgency to mitigate climate change.”

Beyond its impressive environmental credentials, SEE Institute is positioned as a hub for sustainability research, education, and business incubation. Through its research projects, global conferences, and immersive educational experiences, the Institute collaborates with governments, industry leaders, and academia. SEE Institute is actively working to strengthen the message of COP28, mainstream sustainability, and help achieve the UN 2050 targets.

SEE Institute also places emphasis on cultural education, hosting a variety of arts events and immersive digital experiences to open new ways of thinking that will inspire positive change. These creative learning experiences lay the foundation for audiences to adopt a more sustainably responsible lifestyle.

SEE Institute has a lot in store, including an on-ground presence at COP28, along with a series of sustainable initiatives and programs that will be revealed in the coming days.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.seeinstitute.ae/

