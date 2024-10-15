Manama – Arabian Gulf University: His Excellency Dr Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University (AGU), recently met with His Excellency Eng. Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Khalab, CEO of the Saudi Export-Import Bank (Saudi EXIM Bank), and His Excellency Eng. Bandar bin Abdullah Al Obaid, Director General of the Arab States Operations Department at the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), at the university’s headquarters in Manama.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the vital significance of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Medical City project and its anticipated role in bolstering the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The project aims to deliver medical services that adhere to international standards and specifications, while also providing advanced training opportunities for students at AGU.

Additionally, the attendees reviewed the current status of the project, assessing its progress, identifying the primary challenges it faces and exploring strategies to overcome these obstacles. They also reiterated their collective commitment to overcoming any hurdles to support the project and ensure its completion at the highest standards of quality.

On the occasion, Dr Al Fuhaid expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to Saudi EXIM Bank and SFD for their unwavering support of the project, underlining that this assistance exemplifies the significant role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in fostering joint Gulf development initiatives, thereby strengthening the bonds of cooperation and fraternity among the member states of the GCC.

It is noteworthy that the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Medical City project represents a significant avenue of cooperation and integration between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain. The initiative is being implemented through a generous grant from the Saudi government, amounting to SAR one billion, to establish a medical city in the Kingdom of Bahrain, affiliated with AGU. His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has instructed to designate a plot of land measuring one million square metres to accommodate this major project.