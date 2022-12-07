Abu Dhabi, UAE - Agthia Group, one of the region’s leading food & beverage companies, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AD Ports Group, the leading global facilitator of trade, logistics, and industry.

Under the terms of the MoU, Agthia Group and AD Ports Group will collectively explore opportunities to enhance Agthia’s supply chain connectivity, improve logistics and operational efficiencies, and accelerate the implementation of digital-first initiatives.

In particular, the two companies will work together to optimise Agthia’s logistics operations, leveraging AD Ports Group’s experience in providing integrated and fully customisable end-to-end logistics solutions and supply chain data analytics, along with the two organisations’ collective expertise in serving the food sector.

Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said: “Investing in supply chain efficiencies and digital-first initiatives is key to creating long-term value across our organisation. This important MoU reflects a desire by both parties to share their knowledge and expertise to improve the end-consumer experience and help future-proof growth.”

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “AD Ports Group has prioritised the development of innovative technology and advanced logistics services for the food sector as part of our support for the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy, and we are pleased to work with Agthia Group to strengthen their supply chains and deliver new efficiencies by taking advantage of our world-class logistics infrastructure, capabilities and expertise.”

The MoU was signed by Mubarak Almansoori, Chief Corporate Services Officer, Agthia Group, and Qusai Kankazar, Chief Operations Officer, Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, at the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, which is currently taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until 8 December 2022.

About Agthia

Agthia Group is a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The Company’s assets are located in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Turkey, and Jordan. Agthia offers a world-class portfolio of integrated businesses providing high-quality and trusted food and beverage products for consumers across the UAE, GCC, Turkey, and the wider Middle East.

More than 11,000 employees are engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of various products in categories such as: Water and Food (Al Ain Water, Al Bayan, Alpin Natural Spring Water, Ice Crystal, VOSS, Al Ain Tomato Paste, Al Ain Trading Items); Snacking (Al Foah, Yoplait, Al Faysal Bakery & Sweets, BMB, Abu Auf); Proteins and Frozen (Nabil Foods, Atyab, Al Ain Frozen Vegetables); and Agri-Business (Grand Mills, Agrivita).

For more information, please visit www.agthia.com or email corpcoms@agthia.com

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated A+ by S&P and A+ Outlook Stable by Fitch.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

