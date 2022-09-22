Dubai – WayCool, a leading food and agritech company, joined hands with Climate Group, an international non-profit organization for the EV100 initiative, which aims to make electric transport the new normal through commitments from forward-looking companies to transition their fleets to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. The announcement comes in the lead-up to Climate Week NYC 2022, also run by Climate Group.

By joining EV100, WayCool will transition its last-mile delivery fleet to electric by 2030. They will also install charging points at 50 locations across India for staff and customers by 2030. Operating in 50 regions across the country, WayCool handles more than 1200 tonnes of food products daily, with a network of over 150K farmers. EV100 commitments from businesses like WayCool will go a long way in decarbonising the food processing and agri-commerce supply chain.

As the EV100 initiative celebrates its fifth anniversary this month at Climate Week NYC, WayCool joins over 120 companies globally – 13 of which are from India - who have made the commitment. Together they are committing over 5.5 million vehicles to electric by 2030.

Karthik Jayaraman, Managing Director & Co-Founder at WayCool said, “We are happy to join EV100 at this time of celebration for the initiative. The food and agriculture sectors contribute to global greenhouse gas emissions significantly. As a purpose-driven organisation, and one of India's fastest-growing food and agri-tech platforms, we are committed to developing and driving a climate-resilient supply chain and a sustainable food economy”.

“In the past seven years, we have demonstrated with multiple case studies how organisations can be climate-smart and business-smart too. Electrifying fleets is one of our prime focus areas. We have valuable insights to share with the wider EV100 community, having already transitioned 20% of our last-mile delivery fleet to EVs. We look forward to playing an active and collaborative part in the journey to fully electric road transportation”, he added.

Divya Sharma, India Executive Director at Climate Group, said: "We welcome WayCool to EV100, as it joins a global network of forward-looking companies taking ambitious strides in climate action. WayCool has set an example for similar businesses in the country by committing to scale up efforts in electric transport. We also appreciate their economically inclusive approach in pursuit of climate targets."

Karthik also joined Climate Week NYC as one of the senior speakers in the session “Are We There Yet? EV100 and steering the global market to fully electric”. Speakers deliberated key barriers to electrifying fleets and explore how to tackle these.

About WayCool

WayCool is India’s leading food and agri-tech platform. Focusing on food development and distribution, the company leverages innovative technology to scale and operate a complex supply chain from soil to sale. Through its farmer engagement program - Outgrow, the company works closely with 150k farmers. WayCool operates a full stack, broadline product range across multiple channels and categories such as fresh produce, staples, and dairy, serving over 100,000 clients in the general trade, modern trade, and food services space. WayCool’s consumer brands basket consists of Madhuram, Kitchenji, L’exotique, and Freshey’s, to name a few.

About Climate Group

Climate Group drives climate action. Fast. Our goal is a world of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with greater prosperity for all. We focus on systems with the highest emissions and where our networks have the greatest opportunity to drive change. We do this by building large and influential networks and holding organisations accountable, turning their commitments into action. We share what we achieve together to show more organisations what they could do. We are an international non-profit organisation, founded in 2004, with offices in London, New Delhi and New York. We are proud to be part of the We Mean Business coalition. Follow us on Twitter @ClimateGroup.

About Climate Week NYC

Taking place from September 19-25, Climate Week NYC returns for 2022 with a focus on how businesses, governments and organizations are fulfilling commitments and driving climate action. It is the time and place where the world gathers to showcase leading climate action and discuss how to do more, fast.

Hosted annually by Climate Group in partnership with the United Nations General Assembly and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC is a global platform for all voices working to protect the planet and its people. The platform brings together world leaders, businesses, and civil society every year to showcase ambitious climate action and innovative solutions that are delivering on net zero commitments.

About EV100

EV100 is a global initiative led by the international non-profit Climate Group, which brings together companies committed to making electric transport the new normal by 2030. Over half of all new vehicles on the road go into company fleets, so it’s crucial that businesses lead the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) through their investment decisions and influence on millions of staff and customers worldwide. Members are increasing demand, influencing policy, and driving mass roll-out – helping to make electric cars more rapidly affordable for everyone.