Riyadh: Coinciding with its participation at the Saudi Pet & Vet Expo, AgriServ launched Pet International Travel Permit Service. AgriServ’s pavilion at the event, which takes place at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre from November 13 to 15, 2023, also showcases a wide overview of the services provided by the company across plant, animal, and fishery resources sectors.

Engineer Omar Al Suhaibani, CEO of AgriServ, explained that the newly introduced service streamlines the process for pet owners by facilitating all governmental and non-governmental procedures for pet travel across air, land and sea borders. He highlighted that the service will include issuing health certificates, official transport permits, delivering logistic support and offer customs clearance for those traveling with pets from, to, or through the Kingdom borders.

During the exhibition, AgriServ will host a workshop titled “Pet International Travel Permit” to raise awareness on the process of applying for the service and the stages of the customer journey.

The company's participation in the exhibition also features the introduction of the agricultural services application, currently being developed by the company. A new solution that would bring a shift in providing agricultural services that is designed to connect beneficiaries with service providers to provide reliable services that meet operational standards directly overseen and supervised by AgriServ.

Engineer Al-Suhaibani emphasized that AgriServ’s participation in the Saudi Pet & Vet Expo aligns with the company's commitment to introduce its services especially in the veterinary sector and the other services assigned recently by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. By participating in exhibitions, Al-Suhaibani affirmed that the company maintains a dedication to creating partnerships and enhancing services that meet the expectations of its beneficiaries.

The National Company for Agricultural Services (AgriServ), is a government entity established by a Council of Ministers' decision to deliver the services assigned by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. The company’s primary aim is to enhance the efficiency of services provided to animal, plant, and fisheries sectors. And to elevate quality and customer satisfaction, to contribute to the development of the domestic agricultural sector which has been identified as a crucial component in achieving food security within the Kingdom.