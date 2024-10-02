Marrakech – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airbus, Embraer and Rolls-Royce have established five key principles for access to, and the use of, Aircraft Operational Data (AOD). These are:

Consent: AOD can only be extracted with the airline’s written consent. Transparency: Airlines have visibility of the data generated by their aircraft and how it is used. Sharing: Airlines can choose the parties they share AOD with and control such sharing. Accessibility: Airlines can access, analyse, and use AOD from aircraft they operate without interference. Responsible Use: Airlines provide AOD to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to improve safety and, if they choose, to support aircraft reliability.

The principles apply to AOD generated by aircraft once delivered to the airline/operator, whether in flight or on the ground, and are subject to regulations and to contractual agreements between parties. The agreement follows productive and collaborative discussions between IATA (on behalf of the airline/operator community) and leading aircraft and engine manufacturers. Clarity on definition and use of AOD is important given AOD’s critical role in driving innovations in safety, maintenance, and operational efficiencies.

“These principles bring transparency to how AOD is used. Establishing that airlines are in control of the data generated by the aircraft they operate sets an important best practice in an area where a common understanding was needed. With this agreement, airlines, manufacturers and other interested parties will be able to more efficiently utilize AOD to operate and manage aircraft safely, efficiently and more sustainably. We look forward to other OEMs joining the early adopters in endorsing these commitments," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

The AOD Statement document with the agreed principles is available. IATA and OEMs will continually improve these guidelines to keep pace with technological advancements and industry needs.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Email: corpcomms@iata.org

About IATA