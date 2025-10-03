Dubai, UAE– For the second consecutive year, AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, supported the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) as the official sustainable transportation partner, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for one of the region’s most high-profile sustainability forums.

The partnership stems from AGMC’s long-standing relationship with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the event organiser and a valued corporate client. Since 2017, AGMC has played a consistent role in providing mobility solutions for the summit, which gathers international leaders, VIPs, and decision makers to shape the global dialogue on green growth.

At this year’s edition, held from 1–2 October at Dubai World Trade Centre and welcoming more than 3,300 attendees and 80 global speakers from 31 countries, AGMC ensured seamless transport for delegates and speakers with a fleet of 40 BMW chauffeured vehicles. Beyond transport, AGMC also showcased BMW’s latest electric innovations, including the new BMW i5 and the flagship BMW i7, each representing the brand’s approach to combining performance and luxury with environmentally conscious design.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Hamid Haqparwar, CEO of BMW Group brands at AGMC said: “Our collaboration with the World Green Economy Summit reflects our strong partnership with DEWA and our commitment to supporting the UAE’s leadership in building a sustainable future through providing cutting-edge BMW electric vehicles and seamless mobility solutions, in addition to contributing to the UAE’s charging infrastructure. As a partner of this prestigious platform since 2017, we are proud to continue supporting Dubai’s government entities and to showcase BMW’s latest electric vehicles, which are setting new benchmarks in innovation and mobility.”

This collaboration reinforces AGMC’s long-term commitment to WGES and DEWA, cementing its role as a partner of choice for landmark events that align with Dubai’s sustainability vision.

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For almost 50 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.