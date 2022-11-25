UAE-made aluminium is fitted on the new BMW 7 Series, following global partnership between BMW Group and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA).

Partnership with EGA is expected to reduce BMW Group’s carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 2.5 million tonnes over a 10 year period.

UAE: AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates, launched the new BMW 7 Series and BMW i7. The complete luxury segment was also presented at the event, including the new BMW X7 and new BMW 8 Series.

Loaded with a host of advanced features, the new BMW 7 Series has been reimagined in a highly contemporary way, beginning a new chapter in the story of the iconic model that made its debut 45 years ago.

Joining the bold new 7 Series is the groundbreaking all-electric BMW i7. By implementing a charge range of up to 625km, the revolutionary i7 provides sustainable mobility solutions courtesy of responsible sourcing of materials. This includes the use of UAE-made aluminium produced using solar electricity by Emirates Global Aluminium, which is expected to reduce BMW Group’s carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 2.5 million tonnes over a 10 year period.

Led by an open technology approach, the new BMW 7 Series is available in the UAE either as a battery electric or a conventional vehicle. Whichever powertrain the customer choses, they will experience the best in sophistication, comfort and performance that are hallmarks of the BMW brand.

Bold and brilliant from every angle, the BMW 7 Series and its ground-breaking evolution into the BMW i7 bring forward the unwavering sense of luxury, featuring Swarovski crystals embedded across the front lights, refined comfort while maintaining the goal of providing sustainable mobility solutions courtesy of its environmentally conservative and responsible approach.

Ayhan Olcer, CEO at AGMC, said: “We were thrilled to launch the all-new BMW 7 Series and the first-ever BMW i7. It is an exciting time for BMW’s new chapter of luxury, and we at AGMC are delighted to be playing a key role in ushering in this new era.

“The BMW 7 Series is a model which holds deep heritage - both here in UAE and across the world. Along with introducing the fully-electric BMW i7, the new 7 will surely continue leading the path in its segment with sustainability and technology openness in mind.”

The new 7 Series is now available for pre-order. For more information, please visit https://www.bmw-dubai.com/online-offers/thenew7/.

AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 45 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group vehicles and Motorrad with 6 locations spread across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC serves as one of the largest importers for the BMW Group in the Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates

