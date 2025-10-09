Pink October fleet of Geely cars to hit Dubai roads, sparking conversation and visibility

“Spot the Pink Car” challenge rewards weekly winners with complimentary screenings

Discounted Medcare screening vouchers available at AGMC Geely showrooms in Dubai and Sharjah

Dubai, UAE – AGMC Geely, the official distributor of Geely Auto in Dubai and Sharjah, has partnered with Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres to launch a CSR-driven campaign for Pink October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The initiative underscores both organisations’ commitment to community well-being by promoting the importance of screenings, early detection, and preventive healthcare.

As part of the campaign, AGMC Geely will roll out a fleet of Pink October-branded Geely cars across Dubai to spark conversation and spread awareness in a highly visible way. The campaign will also feature an awareness session at the AGMC Geely Sheikh Zayed Road showroom, led by a Medcare doctor, offering insights on prevention, regular check-ups, and screening practices.

To make screenings more accessible, special Medcare vouchers will also be available at AGMC Geely showrooms in Dubai and Sharjah, giving women discounted access to life-saving tests. The campaign will also extend across co-branded digital platforms, showroom displays, and social media channels, amplifying the message of prevention and proactive health.

Adding an interactive element, the “Spot the Pink Car” challenge invites the public to take photos of the campaign cars, share them on Instagram Stories, tag @geely.uae and @medcare, and include the#MedcarexGeely. Every week for the month of October, there will be two winners, each receiving complimentary breast cancer screenings, encouraging broader participation and awareness.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Andreas Schaaf, Group Director, AlBatha Automotive Group, said: “As a responsible automotive brand, we believe our role goes beyond mobility. It’s about making a difference in the communities we serve. Through this collaboration with Medcare, we want to help raise awareness and make preventive healthcare more accessible to women across Dubai and Sharjah.”

Rania Roxana Akkela, Group Marketing Head, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres added: “Every year, Medcare leads a major breast cancer awareness campaign because early education and screening are key to saving lives. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women, yet it is highly treatable when detected early. Partnering with AGMC Geely allows us to extend our reach, connect with diverse communities, and spread this vital message more effectively. It is wonderful to see different industries take part in such health awareness initiatives, helping us make a greater impact together.”

The campaign will run throughout October, with Medcare amplifying the initiative via its Instagram channels and hospital screens at Medcare Women & Children Hospital in Dubai and Medcare Hospital in Sharjah.

For more information, visit www.geely.ae.

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for almost 50 years as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products. Today, AGMC offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates several brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. In 2024, Geely Auto announced breakthrough annual sales of 2.17 million units, marking a 32% year-on-year increase. The international business posted a record high of 403,923 units exported, a 53% surge YoY and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past 13 consecutive years.

About Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres:

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and 23 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalized medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae