Dubai, UAE — Agility Arabia, one of the UAE’s leading Agile transformation consultancy, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with AgilityInsights®, enabling organisations across the Middle East to access the globally recognised Agility Maturity Assessment (AMA) and diagnostic platform for the first time.

This partnership makes Agility Arabia the first regional partner authorised to deliver AgilityInsights’ advanced organisational agility diagnostics, supporting leaders in accelerating transformation and embedding agility as a sustainable operating model.

A Proven, Data-Driven Assessment

The Agility Maturity Assessment goes beyond simple surveys. It provides leaders with a comprehensive view of organisational agility, including:

Team Structure & Capacity – Visualise your operating model, role allocations, and cross-team dependencies.

With over 230,000 assessments completed globally and trusted by enterprises across sectors including telecoms, government, healthcare, and financial services, the AMA has become the standard for leaders looking to measure, manage, and grow agility at scale

Enabling Middle East Organisations

By combining AgilityInsights’ proven methodology with Agility Arabia’s on-the-ground expertise in the UAE and GCC, this collaboration will help organisations:

Establish a baseline of agility maturity across teams and portfolios.

. Build a roadmap for sustainable transformation, tailored to cultural and market context.

“This partnership allows us to bring the world’s most advanced agility assessment framework into the region,” said Nick Hudson, Co-Founder of Agility Arabia. “Our clients are no longer limited to imported maturity models — they now have access to a globally validated, data-rich diagnostic that we can contextualise to the UAE and GCC markets.”

Learn More

Organisations can now explore the Agility Maturity Assessment offering through Agility Arabia’s dedicated page:

Agility Arabia – Agile Assessment

For more information on AgilityInsights and their global impact, visit:

AgilityInsights® Official Website

About Agility Arabia

www.agilityarabia.com

Agility Arabia is a Dubai-based Agile transformation consultancy and official Scrum.org Professional Training Network (PTN) partner. The firm specialises in enterprise agility, Lean-Agile Procurement, product operating models, and executive coaching, working with leading organisations across the GCC to drive measurable business outcomes.

About AgilityInsights®

AgilityInsights® is a global platform enabling organisations to learn, measure, and grow at scale. Its Agility Maturity Assessment and supporting toolset combine strategy execution, change management, and cultural diagnostics into a single, integrated framework. With advanced reporting, AI insights, and embedded learning portals, AgilityInsights empowers leaders to achieve sustainable transformation.