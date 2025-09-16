London — Clarity, an AI-powered customer-experience and voice-of-customer (VoC) platform for highly regulated industries, has raised $12 million in new funding. The round is led by Prosus Ventures with participation from STV Al Fund (backed by Google), Sukna Ventures, Wamda Capital, Neo, Oraseya Capital, Phaze Ventures, Propeller, Tech Invest Com, and angels from OpenAI and Google.

Formerly known as Anecdote, the company has rebranded to Clarity and will use the new funding to expand applied-AI teams in New York, London and Riyadh. Founded by Abed Kasaji and Pavel Kochetkov, both part of the so-called “Careem mafia”, Clarity reports a 5.4× year-on-year revenue surge and average monthly growth of over 20% in 2025.

Abed Kasaji, Co-founder & CEO, Clarity, says: “Rebranding to Clarity is about exactly that, bringing more clarity to customer experience. We want AI to be simple, useful, and safe. A lot of tools in the market cut corners, and that doesn’t work in industries where mistakes aren’t an option. From day one we built Clarity to be compliant, secure, and easy to roll out. This new funding lets us keep improving the tech and building the right partnerships so companies can finally modernize customer operations with confidence.”

Robin Voogd, Head of Middle East Investments, Prosus Ventures, says: “As one of the world’s leading e-commerce investors, Prosus Ventures has seen firsthand the impact of Clarity across our portfolio, with companies like OLX Europe, iFood, and Dubizzle already validating its accuracy and potential. That real-world validation, combined with the founding team’s deep expertise in AI and e-commerce, gives us strong conviction that Clarity can redefine how businesses understand and serve their customers globally, and ultimately capture a meaningful share of the fast-growing market for customer experience intelligence.”



Saudi Technology Ventures (STV), says: “Clarity is a category-defining company, enabling customer-obsessed teams to uncover insights with a level of granularity that was previously impossible, driving high-ROl decisions. We are thrilled to back them and join them in their journey as they go global”

Many businesses experimenting with AI in customer service struggle to balance benefits with risk, especially in regulated industries where compliance and accuracy are critical. Most tools prioritise speed but fail to provide real insight into customer needs. Clarity was built to close that gap by combining AI agents with company knowledge bases to deliver accurate, multilingual answers, flag fraud, escalate high-risk cases, and surface customer trends.

Notes:

Founders: CEO Abed Kasaji (ex-Careem and Meta) and CTO Pavel Kochetkov (ex-Careem, Mail.ru, Cisco, Wish). Both are part of the so-called “Careem mafia” of founders who have gone on to launch some of MENA’s most successful startups.

Customers: Clarity partners with OpenAI, Booking.com, Grubhub, Careem, and STC, alongside contracts in banking and government.

Product focus: Clarity was designed with safeguards for regulated industries. Features include:

Fraud detection: flags 96% of fraud reports within seconds.

Escalation of high-risk interactions early.

FCA-compliant tagging and pattern detection across reviews, surveys and social media.

Human-in-the-loop review for sensitive legal, political or financial cases.

Market context: Investment comes amid a surge of interest in “safe, regulated agentic AI” platforms. Clarity positions itself as Europe, the US and and MENA’s leading compliant alternative.

About Clarity

Clarity is an enterprise platform that helps global companies better understand and serve their customers securely. Based in London, with offices in New York and Riyadh, Clarity brings customer experience together in one place as a 3-in-1 platform, combining voice-of-customer intelligence, AI agents, and support automation.

For more information, find clarity at:

www.OnClarity.com

About Prosus Ventures

Prosus is the power behind the world’s leading lifestyle ecommerce brands, across Europe, India, and Latin America, unlocking an AI-first world for our 2 billion customers. The Prosus technology ecosystem spans food delivery, payments, classifieds, travel, events, and mobility. Our integrated approach enhances user engagement and creates the foundation for unprecedented AI capabilities through proprietary data and cross-service intelligence. Through Prosus Ventures, we invest in companies which inspire and support the Prosus ecosystem. We search for new opportunities at the leading edge of AI and ecommerce, the digital AI workforce and in frontier technologies, such as robotics, drones and synbio. The team actively backs exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people’s everyday lives. To find out more, please visit:

www.prosus.com

