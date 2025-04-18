Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has opened admissions for the 2025/26 academic year, with applications accepted from 14 April to 14 May 2025, across all three of its Master’s programmes: the Master of Arts in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD), the Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD), and the Master of Arts in International Law and Diplomacy (MILAD), AGDA’s newest programme.

AGDA’s Master’s programmes are designed for professionals seeking to advance their expertise in diplomacy, international law, global development, and humanitarian action. Delivered in Abu Dhabi, the programmes combine academic instruction with practical training, simulations, and real-world case studies, equipping students with the skills, knowledge, and strategic mindset needed for impactful careers on the global stage.

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy’s Master’s programmes span nine months, with lectures held regularly in the evenings at the Academy’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. This schedule offers students a flexible learning environment, enabling them to balance their academic pursuits with professional or personal commitments and enhancing their ability to fully benefit from the programmes’ academic and practical learning experiences.

With a focus on empathy and cultural understanding, AGDA’s programmes encourage students to approach global challenges with compassion, responsibility, and a commitment to positive change. Each degree reflects AGDA’s dedication to building national capacity and supporting the UAE’s foreign policy priorities, while preparing future leaders to serve with clarity, confidence, purpose, and a global outlook rooted in human dignity.

Each of the three programmes provides a distinct academic pathway tailored to the evolving demands of international service. MILAD focuses on the intersection of law and diplomacy, preparing students to explore legal frameworks and multilateral institutions. MAHAD, equips students to address pressing humanitarian and development issues, with emphasis on operational decision-making and field-relevant skills.

MAGAD, AGDA’s programme in global affairs and diplomatic leadership, provides a broad foundation in international relations, strategic negotiation, and crisis management, empowering future diplomats to lead effectively on the world stage.

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy requires applicants to meet several criteria for admission to its Master’s programmes. These include being a UAE national, holding a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) with a minimum GPA of 3.0 from a recognised university, and achieving the required scores in an English language proficiency test, such as the IELTS or TOEFL, in line with the programme’s requirements. Applicants must also submit an up-to-date CV and a motivation letter outlining their professional and academic goals.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to explore the details of each programme, including admission criteria, and submit their applications via AGDA’s website. Apply now to take the next step in your diplomatic and leadership journey.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications.