Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s newest culinary gem, Agatha has opened its doors, inviting guests on an unparalleled sensory journey that transcends the ordinary. Nestled in the heart of Habtoor City, Agatha is not just a dining destination; it’s an experience that redefines culinary excellence.

As you step into the venue, prepare to be transported to a paradise where artistry flourishes and every moment transforms into a celebration of refined elegance. The interiors are nothing short of a visual symphony, seamlessly blending vintage charm with nature’s finest creations. The walls come alive with intricate artwork, featuring delicate leaf designs and the grace of majestic birds. Plush velvet red furnishings exude warmth and opulence, perfectly complemented by expansive blue window arches that add a touch of contemporary flair, creating a space that captivates, inspires and leaves a lasting impression.

At the helm of Agatha’s culinary journey is the esteemed Chef LendI Pereira, renowned for his expertise in Asian and French cuisine. Guests can begin their journey with a symphony of flavors, textures and aromas as the freshest raw selections are served to your table. Indulge in delectable choices like YellowTail, Scallops, Blue Prawns, Salmon Tartare, Oysters, Kristal Caviar and Beef Carpaccio. For starters, tantalize your taste buds with options such as Tomato Shoga Salad, Foie Gras with Baby Spinach, Miso Beetroot Salad, Escargots, Wagyu Beef Gyoza and more. Mains include mouth-watering dishes like the aromatic Hoisin Duck, succulent Roasted Koji Chicken, melt-in-your-mouth Japanese Wagyu Striploin, Vietnamese Rack of Lamb, Hot Stone Cod, and Lobster Soba Noodles. And for the grand finale, a decadent dessert selection awaits. Treat yourself to the exquisite flavors of Roasted Pineapple Tarte Tatin, Satsuma Mille-Feuille and Kaffir Lime Brûlée, adding the sweetest note to an already extraordinary dining experience.

Complementing this culinary odyssey is Agatha’s luxurious bar, where mixology meets artistry. Crafted by the renowned Cin Cin Services, the venue boasts an ever-changing and innovative menu, transforming simple ingredients into liquid symphonies, with each sip telling a story. Whether you’re a connoisseur of classic cocktails or an adventurous spirit looking to try something new, take a seat at the bar and get ready for a truly unforgettable evening!

But Agatha doesn’t stop there! The charm extends beyond its culinary and mixology excellence to embrace the power of music. Elevating the ambiance further is a carefully curated DJ lineup, featuring international sensations and regional maestros. Set against the backdrop of Agatha's exquisite interiors, each performance promises an unparalleled celebration of elegance, excitement and entertainment.

For more information on Agatha, follow them on Instagram @agatha__dubai | Google Maps here.

Now Open in Al Habtoor City Boulevard | Daily from 7:00 PM – 2:00 AM

