Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AG PCS Switchgear, part of Al Ghurair Investment, one of the leading diversified UAE family businesses, has successfully completed a best practice Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the esteemed British Safety Council. The accomplishment underscores AG PCS Switchgear's steadfast dedication to continuously enhance its health and safety management systems and related protocols.

Under the audit process, AG PCS Switchgear consistently demonstrated a resolute commitment towards upholding exceptional performance in safety standards during a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The assessment included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with sampling of operational activities.

The audit evaluated AG PCS Switchgear's performance against pivotal benchmarks within health and safety management, while also delving into a detailed analysis of nearly sixty individual component elements. As a result of this diligent evaluation, AG PCS Switchgear has proudly secured a five-star rating—an accolade that mirrors its embodiment of industry best practices in the realm of health and safety.

Speaking about the award, Jacob John, CEO of AG PCS Switchgear, said: “We are elated to receive this exceptional rating from British Safety Council marking our commitment to occupational health and safety. For decades, AG PCS Switchgear has recognised that delivering excellence across the utilities and industrial sectors requires a commitment to the workforce that drives it. To that end, we remain committed to supporting our teams’ remarkable performance through ensuring a healthy and safe working environment. Undoubtedly, the ‘pursuit of better’ is deeply embedded in our organisational DNA."

Mike Robinson, CEO British Safety Council, said: “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and wellbeing. AG PCS Switchgear should be very proud of this achievement.”

About the Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit

The Five Star Audit is a comprehensive, contemporary and quantified process which benchmarks health and safety management performance against the latest best practice techniques.

The audit process is carried out through documentation review, management and other stakeholder interviews, as well as operational sampling.

Those organisations who achieve a five star grading following the audit become eligible to enter British Safety Council Sword of Honour Awards which recognise excellence in the management of health and safety.

The award scheme is an independently adjudicated process which requires five-star achievers to build upon the audit findings and provide a written submission on their continual improvement planning.

About British Safety Council

British Safety Council believes that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work.

Since its foundation in 1957, British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

As part of its charitable work, British Safety Council leads health and safety networking forums for all sectors, facilitates and promotes best practice around the world. It also offers a range of services and products, including training, publications, audits and awards. British Safety Council works closely with organisations, charities and individuals who share its vision of ensuring that every worker goes home at the end of the day as healthy as they were when they went to work.

For more information please visit: www.britsafe.org

About Al Ghurair Investment

Al Ghurair Investment aims to set the standard for family business groups in the Middle East. AGI is proud of its deep roots in the UAE, which trace back over six decades. Building on this enduring legacy, the Group has established diversified operations spanning more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the development of the region and AGI builds on this long history of innovation and entrepreneurship through its operations in seven distinct sectors including food, resources, properties, construction, energy, mobility and ventures.

From its modest beginnings as a local trading business, the investment Group continues to be guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’. In order to fulfil this, AGI is dedicated to the adoption and implementation of best practices in all areas of its business, including investment and governance, to enable and drive future prosperity and benefits for the communities within which it operates.

For more information please visit: https://www.al-ghurair.com/en

