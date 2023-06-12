Dubai, UAE: AG Engineering, a leading provider of innovative engineering solutions in the UAE, has been honoured with the Business Continuity Management Award from e&. The award recognises AG Engineering's staunch commitment to ensuring uninterrupted operations and delivering exceptional services to its clients.

Business Continuity Management (BCM) is a vital component of sound business management, encompassing the development of strategies and frameworks that ensure a business’ ability to sustain critical functions and services in the event of disruption, disaster, and adversity.

To be considered for the prestigious award, AG Engineering underwent a rigorous evaluation process, including a comprehensive questionnaire and a thorough review of supporting documents and evidence. The company's consistent dedication to upholding international standards, exemplified by its ISO 22301:2019 certification since 2018, demonstrates its implementation of robust measures and protocols for business continuity management.

Commenting on the achievement, Jacob John, Chief Executive Officer, AG Engineering, said: "We are delighted to receive this esteemed recognition from e&, a global leader in the technology and investment sector. This award underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering uninterrupted services for our clients, even in the face of challenges, along with the resilience of our people and the stability of our service delivery framework. It also serves as a testament to the exceptional dedication of our team at AG Engineering to always put our customers first, and to continuously strive to deliver a ‘better’ service experience, every day in line with our corporate ethos.”

AG Engineering has been closely associated with e& on various construction projects over the past four decades. Recently, the company received the 'Best Project Delivery' accolade from e& for its outstanding work on the Jebel Ali Data Centre. The completion of the 26,000 sqm Jebel Ali campus, featuring a 4,000 sqm white space, showcases AG Engineering's expertise in delivering the most sophisticated facility of its kind in the UAE.

As a recipient of the Business Continuity Management Award, AG Engineering remains focused on continuous improvement to meet the evolving needs of its clients and foster their utmost confidence in the partnership. AG Engineering operates within the construction and services division of Al Ghurair Investment, which is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the UAE.

About AG Engineering:

AG Engineering LLC is a specialised building services and infrastructure projects company operating in the UAE construction sector. The organisation was established after the restructuring of one of the largest construction conglomerates in the Middle East by the Al Ghurair Investment in 2017. AG Engineering has accredited engineers in-house with designing experience that offer turnkey services, particularly in data centre projects and district cooling plants.

AG Engineering operates and maintains robust quality, health, safety, environmental and business continuity management systems, aligned with the globally-recognised EFQM model for Business Excellence. The pivotal point of strength at AG Engineering is its leadership team, who are highly qualified, broadly experienced, and strongly established in the industry.

