Dubai, UAE: In a regional first, Korea 360 is set to open its flagship store at the city’s premium lifestyle destination - Dubai Festival City Mall. Youngil Park, General Director of Korea Creative Content Agency UAE Business Center and Hayssam Hajjar, Asset Management Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate, announced this brand-new partnership during an exclusive signing ceremony at the store located on the 1st floor at the mall.

“We are committed to building an outstanding reputation for our country abroad and sharing our rich culture and heritage with other nations. We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai Festival City Mall to bring a little piece of Korea to the UAE to cater to the keen interest in the Korean Wave in the Middle East. With its convenient location, high footfall, and a dynamic retail mix, the mall provides an ideal home for Korea 360. We look forward to connecting with Dubai’s residents and visitors and enhancing their knowledge of Korea,” said Youngil Park, General Director of Korea Creative Content Agency UAE Business Center.

KOCCA UAE Business Center (KOREA CREATIVE CONTENT AGENCY) aims to offer customers a 360-degree immersive experience, tapping into the region’s growing affinity towards Korean content and culture. Upon opening, the vibrant showcase of Korean content and culture will engage visitors in a diverse range of activities that reflect the innovative spirit of the dynamic country including K-pop, K-dramas, Korean cuisine, traditional attire trials (hanbok) and technology. After Jakarta, the first dedicated Korean cultural venue in Dubai will regularly update its offerings with the hottest exports from Korea. Recording a footfall of 23 million in 2023, Dubai Festival City Mall offers an ideal location for Korea 360, attracting many diverse groups of people daily.

“We are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of our new culture and concept store, an exciting new addition to Dubai Festival City Mall with Korea 360. The new store is more than just a retail space. Visitors will be able to experience Korea right here from Dubai, in a dynamic environment where fashion, content and culture converge. It gives guests a chance to witness a unique intersection of culture and retail, reflecting the evolving landscape of our industry. In today's fast-paced world, consumers are se

eking more than just products—they're looking for experiences that inspire and engage. By introducing this innovative concept, we're not only meeting this demand but also setting a new standard for what retail can be. As the city’s leading premium lifestyle destination, we are proud to lead the way in creating spaces that are as much about discovery and connection as they are about shopping," said Hayssam Hajjar.

At the entrance, illuminated by LED lights, a wall full of K-pop stars’ handprints will welcome visitors, while catchy K-pop hits will immediately immerse them in the essence of Korean pop culture. Fans will have the opportunity to take a picture with their favourite K-pop artists’ albums and merchandise and browse through the latest K-content promos at the Content Zone. Those in the mood for a spot of retail therapy can get their fix at the Living & Lifestyle Zone, trawl the Organic Zone for viral K-beauty finds, or drop down to Studio 360 to catch some live commerce action.

In addition to stocking an impressive selection of fresh and delicious K-food, the Eating Zone will host pop-up cooking classes with Korean celebrity chefs. The Culture Zone will share the beauty of Korean arts and traditions – from crafts to hanbok – through the characteristic rolling bookshelves. The Tour Zone will introduce travel buffs to Korea’s beloved tourist attractions through experiential exhibitions of the country’s breath-taking scenery.

In addition to its dazzling display of the best of Korean brands and exhibits under one roof, Korea 360 will feature a Korean Wave playground and an experience space to see, feel, eat, play, and rest. Meanwhile, a centre stage will provide an ideal venue for K-themed events, such as Korean cultural festivals, K-pop performances, or meet-and-greets with K-celebs.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall, one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai, stands as the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Real Estate portfolio, achieving over 23 million footfall in 2023. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to renowned fashion and beauty brands like The Editor’s Market, H&M, Watsons, Nike, Adidas, Sephora, MAC Cosmetics and more, as well as popular interior stores including IKEA and ACE.

A paradise for culinary delights, the destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall promises an unrivalled gastronomic variety for visitors with a host of renowned brands such as Joe & The Juice, L’ETO, EL&N, and Karaki Lounge and licensed concepts including Sayf Dubai and Helipad by Frozen Cherry.

During the winter months, guests can enjoy the immersive and experiential destination The Bay by Social, featuring diverse food and beverage offering, cozy coffee counters, brand activation zones, interactive art installations, a carnival atmosphere and lush greenery.

The entertainment venue is also home to VOX Cinema Multiplex; the world-first BOUNCE-X Freestyle Terrain Park; the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE; Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre; and Leo & Loona, Hello Park and Go Skate, all-in-one family destinations.

With creating exceptional experiences at the core of its mandate, the mall offers several signature services including car charging stations, EZ taxis inside the mall, valet parking, NOL charging stations and Mayed, the mall’s personal happiness ambassador to provide personalized assistance to elevate the shopping experience.

About Al-Futtaim Real Estate

Al-Futtaim Real Estate is the region’s only private master developer with over six decades of real estate and management experiences, with a diversified portfolio across the real estate value chain. Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for a multi-billion-dollar portfolio comprising of individual, corporate real estate and investment assets and master-planned destinations across the Middle East and North Africa region. With capabilities across the value chain and entire real estate cycle from location conceptualization, development, design and fit-out, asset management, contracting and operation, Al-Futtaim Real Estate covers a diverse range of industries and asset type including residential, commercial, malls, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition. The Real Estate portfolio covers over 1 million sqm GLA across retail and commercial assets and over 80 million in annual footfall across five malls in the MENA region: Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt, Doha Festival City in Qatar and Zenata Mall in Casablanca, Morocco.

Testament to its expertise in the retail space, Al-Futtaim Real Estate also provides third party management services in asset management, leasing, marketing and operations for shopping centers in the region, including Arabian Center, part of the Al Naboodah Group.

The Al-Futtaim Real Estate division also manages Al Futtaim’s contracting business, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering, technologies and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets over the past 50 years. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

