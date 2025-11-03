Dubai, U.A.E., AfricInvest has taken a significant minority stake in Arrow Holding, a leading regional HR technology and staffing group operating through several subsidiaries across Africa and the Middle and Africa. The investment from AfricInvest Fund IV will support Arrow Holding’s digital transformation strategy and accelerate its expansion within Africa’s growing staffing and outsourcing sector.

Founded to meet the increasing demand for workforce management solutions across emerging markets, Arrow Holding has become a regional hub for human resources staffing, payroll, and workforce management services. Through its portfolio of companies, Arrow provides integrated human resources solutions to multinational and governmental clients, combining local expertise with international standards.

Through this partnership, AfricInvest will contribute to strengthening Arrow’s technology infrastructure, including the launch of the Arrow AI Hub for digital HR services, as well as providing strategic and financial support for new acquisitions within the African staffing market. The transaction aligns with Arrow Holding’s vision to build the first pan-African HR and staffing platform, enabling cross-border talent mobility and promoting compliant and decent work across the continent.

Through this investment, Arrow Holding will strengthen its commitment to inclusive and sustainable employment by expanding access to formal, compliant job opportunities, enhancing workforce skills, and promoting diversity and inclusion across its subsidiaries. These efforts will contribute to sustainable job creation and workforce resilience across the African continent, the Middle East and beyond, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, notably SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

“This partnership marks a transformative milestone for Arrow Holding” said Mohamed El Derwy Founder and CEO of Arrow Holding. “Together with AfricInvest, we are accelerating digital HR innovation, empowering African and Middle Eastern talent, and setting new standards for ethical, technology-driven employment across emerging markets.”

With over three decades of experience supporting mid-cap African companies across different sectors, AfricInvest will contribute its expertise to help Arrow implement strong governance frameworks, leverage digital transformation, and pursue strategic acquisitions to consolidate the HR ecosystem across Africa.

“Arrow Holding is transforming how HR and staffing services are delivered across Africa. Combining technology, compliance, and regional expertise, Arrow is creating a more connected and transparent employment ecosystem“, said Ismail Talbi, Senior Partner at AfricInvest. “We are proud to support this next phase of growth as Arrow scales its impact and drives the professionalization of the HR industry across the African continent and beyond.”

This investment is the tenth transaction under Fund IV, AfricInvest’s flagship vehicle which is focused on mid-sized African businesses with strong regional growth potential, delivering sustainable returns while promoting inclusive development and job creation.

“Following the trend of workforce globalisation and mobility and recognising the importance of the global workforce vertical, AfricInvest’s investment in Arrow Holding, market leader across the Middle East and Africa, represents an important step toward developing the regional workforce solutions market and competing with global leaders in the sector” said Thomas Kardos, Founder and Managing Partner of Blackwood Capital Group which acted as exclusive financial advisor to Arrow Holding on this transaction.

About Arrow Holding

Arrow Holding is a regional HR investment group with a diversified portfolio of companies providing staffing, payroll, and workforce management solutions across the Middle East and Africa. The company’s mission is to create an integrated HR ecosystem that connects people and businesses through innovation, technology, and compliance.

About AfricInvest

AfricInvest Group is a leading pan-African investment platform active in multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, venture capital, private credit, blended finance and listed equities. Over the past 30 years, AfrcInvest has raised more than $2.3bn to finance more than 230 companies at various stages of development, delivering value and impact for its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities it serves.

Africinvest has a team of more than 100 investment experts, based in eleven offices across three continents, with a proven track record of providing attractive risk-adjusted returns while spurring productivity growth, creating jobs, and ultimately improving African lives through inclusive and sustainable development.

For further information, contact: ann.wyman@africinvest.com