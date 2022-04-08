ABIDJAN, Cote d’Ivoire:-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- African Media Agency (AMA), a leading pan-African PR and communications firm today announced its partnership with Columbia University’s Africa Economic Forum (AEF). The partnership seeks to promote the economic and cultural development of the continent and kicks off with the 18th edition of the Africa Economic Forum (AEF) slated for 22-23 April 2022, in New York, USA.

The Africa Economic Forum is the largest Africa-focused event at Columbia University and a student-led collaboration between Columbia Business School, the Law School and School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA). The annual event provides a platform for meaningful engagement and thought-provoking discussions among students, faculty, professionals and members of the Columbia community.

African Media Agency connects businesses with African markets, providing the media industry on the continent with local expertise and knowledge of all 54 African countries. The company offers a variety of communications services and tools that help African businesses both domestic and abroad reach the continent's growing consumer base. It has a deep understanding of global business trends and African markets and can facilitate discussions about the benefits of investing on the continent.

“Africa is a continent that offers exciting opportunities for investment,” commented AMA Founder and CEO Eloine Barry. “Its vast pools of natural assets and a wealth of experienced entrepreneurs, combined with a favourable market make it the ideal place for companies. The journey of discovering its rich cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes and investment opportunities awaits anyone willing to explore it.”

Speaking about the conference, Africa Economic Forum media chair, Omose Ighodaro, said, “There’s a need for solutions and conferences like AEF create hope as it works to bring together those who have a passion for elevating Africa. The two-day event will be a total immersion in topics such as Healthcare, Venture Capital, and Entertainment and the legacy of AEF is not only felt by those in attendance, but also seen in the impact these ongoing, African-focused discussions will make,” she said. “It is open to all students, alumni, and professionals.”

Exploring the theme — Africa Today & Tomorrow: Accelerating the Growth of an Economic and Cultural Powerhouse, this year’s conference will gather top business executives, thought leaders and politicians to discuss key topics affecting the continent, while providing a rich learning and networking experience for both speakers and attendees alike.

Through candid and holistic conversations, this year’s forum will also provide a lively space to brainstorm ways in which creative and innovative ideas can be leveraged to positively shape Africa’s future, while cementing its place as a major player in the global economy.

-Ends-

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA)

About African Media Agency

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value.

With a footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different styles and editorial cultures within the continent.

Media contact:

Eric Jonathan SEBGO – eric@africanmediaagency.com

About Africa Economic Forum

Launched in 2004, the Africa Economic Forum (AEF), formerly the African Economic Forum, is the largest Africa-focused event at Columbia University and a student-led collaboration between Columbia Business School, the Law School and School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).

Over the years, AEF has been an occasion for top business executives, thought leaders and politicians to discuss key topics affecting the continent, while providing a rich learning and networking experience for both speakers and attendees alike.

Website: https://www.columbia-aef.com/

Tickets: https://cglink.me/2ca/r21229

Media contact: Omose Ighodaro - oei2000@columbia.edu