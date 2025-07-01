Aed Energy has secured investment from Catalyst, the Masdar City–bp backed accelerator focused on scaling climate technologies across the Middle East and beyond. The investment will support Aed Energy’s regional growth and fast-track the deployment of its long-duration thermal energy storage systems.

As part of the partnership, Aed Energy will open a branch office in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, UAE - reinforcing its commitment to building decentralised energy, water and cooling infrastructure across the GCC and wider MENA region. The new base places the company at the centre of a global hub for clean energy innovation and commercialisation.

Backed by Masdar City and bp, Catalyst provides a strong launchpad for scaling practical, high-impact technologies. With deep regional insight and access to strategic partners, Catalyst’s investment will be instrumental in accelerating the roll-out of Aed Energy’s storage systems in markets where reliable, dispatchable clean energy is urgently needed to meet rising demand.

Aed Energy’s MWh-scale modular thermal batteries capture intermittent renewable electricity and store it as high-temperature heat, delivering zero-carbon baseload energy - with direct applications in heat, power, and cooling. Built for high-reliability, low-maintenance operation, the systems unlock clean energy access in places where conventional batteries fall short, from heavy industry to remote grids and combined energy–water–cooling applications.

Rayan Kassis, CEO of Aed Energy, said: “The MENA region has abundant solar and wind, but limited clean baseload options. Our thermal batteries fill that gap - delivering 24/7 energy for sites that need more than just a few hours of storage. From desalination to decentralised power and cooling, we’re focused on solving practical energy and water challenges at scale. Catalyst’s support helps us move faster.”

Swethal Kumar, Managing Director at Catalyst commented: “At Catalyst, we are committed to accelerating scalable technologies that solve real-world climate challenges. AED Energy’s innovative thermal storage systems are exactly the kind of high-impact solution needed to decarbonise energy and water infrastructure across the region. By supporting its growth, we’re helping bring reliable, affordable clean energy to markets where it’s needed most — and positioning the UAE as a launchpad for global climate innovation.”

With presence in the UK and US, this strategic milestone strengthens Aed Energy’s global position and expands its reach into high-impact markets across the Middle East and North Africa.

About Aed Energy:

Headquartered in London, Aed Energy is pioneering the next generation of thermal energy storage and power systems. Its breakthrough solution uses low-cost, abundant materials and a proprietary heat-to-power conversion technology to deliver both heat and electricity. Designed for flexibility across grid-scale storage, renewable energy integration, combined heat and power (CHP), and industrial heat processes, Aed Energy’s system offers long-duration performance and a cost-competitive alternative to fossil fuels and lithium-ion batteries - helping to accelerate the global transition to affordable, clean energy.

