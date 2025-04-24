9.3% supported bone marrow transplants, 6% covered diagnostic tests and lab analyses, and 1.2% went towards surgical procedures

Sharjah: Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) continued to advance its mission of delivering medical and emotional support to cancer patients and their families during the first quarter of 2025. The Sharjah-based organisation allocated AED 1.92 million to fund treatment for 110 patients across the UAE, reinforcing its unwavering commitment to alleviating the burden of cancer care.

In parallel with its treatment efforts, FOCP led impactful community engagement and awareness initiatives reaching 1,100 individuals. These included the 4th Middle East edition of Relay for Life and its annual Ramadan Zakat campaign. The quarter also marked the organisation’s first Board of Directors meeting for the year, where HE Najla Al Midfa was officially appointed as the newest board member.

FOCP Board holds first meeting of 2025

The first Board of Directors meeting for 2025 was chaired by HE Sawsan Jafar, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and attended by HE Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, Vice President. The board reviewed and approved the organisation’s annual budget, reflected on key achievements from the previous year, and discussed progress on FOCP’s 2023–2027 five-year strategic plan.

The meeting also focused on strategies to expand the reach of FOCP’s programmes and increase the number of beneficiaries. Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing the scope of support provided and intensifying awareness efforts around the early detection of all cancer types.

AED 1.92 million in treatment support during Q1

During the first quarter, FOCP allocated AED 1.92 million to cover the treatment costs of 110 cancer patients. Of the total amount disbursed, AED 613,847 (31.9%) was allocated to medication and pharmaceutical supplies. Radiotherapy accounted for AED 536,720 (27.7%), while AED 459,770 (23.9%) supported chemotherapy treatments. FOCP also funded bone marrow transplants with AED 180,000 (9.3%), diagnostic tests and laboratory analyses with AED 116,030 (6%), and surgical procedures with AED 23,320 (1.2%).

Relay for Life

FOCP hosted the 4th Middle East edition of Relay for Life, the region’s largest fundraising event dedicated to supporting cancer patients and survivors. The event, themed “Worth Living,” took place at the American University of Sharjah and brought together more than 3,500 participants, including cancer survivors, healthcare professionals, families, corporate partners, and university students. Over 100 volunteers contributed their time to support the 24-hour event, overseeing logistics, registration, workshops, activities, and the walking marathon.

Emotional and community support initiatives

In the first quarter of 2025, FOCP delivered emotional and moral support to 342 cancer patients through 10 dedicated events, organised in partnership with seven collaborators and sponsors. The organisation’s wider community engagement and awareness initiatives also included 9 events, reaching a total of 650 individuals.

As part of its outreach, FOCP arranged recreational visits for patients and their families to destinations such as Al Noor Island and Sharjah Safari, while also facilitating visits to cultural and healthcare venues, including the Sharjah Heritage Museum, Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, Mleiha Wheat Farm, InterContinental Abu Dhabi, the Khorfakkan branch of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. Additionally, with support from the Sharjah Children Centre, FOCP organised a hospital visit to Mediclinic City Hospital, where gifts were distributed to young patients, bringing moments of joy and comfort during their treatment journeys.

Advocacy and regional support

FOCP also demonstrated strong advocacy for cancer awareness through active participation in major regional events, including the 3rd International Conference of the Emirates Rare Diseases Society in Dubai, and the 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week held in Kuwait this year. To foster additional support for the awareness week, and in line with the World Cancer Day on the 4th Feb, FOCP also collaborated with the Sharjah Light Festival to illuminate key landmarks with the campaign’s message. Additionally, FOCP participated in the 12th Annual Marathon organised by the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association at Al Mamzar Beach in Sharjah, and the ‘Cancer Run’ organised by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, further extending its outreach and advocacy efforts.

Zakat and Ramadan campaigns bring support and relief

Under the banner “Togetherness Conquers”, FOCP launched its annual Zakat campaign during the holy month of Ramadan, focusing on easing the financial burden of cancer treatment for patients and their families. The campaign attracted wide engagement from individuals, institutions, and corporate donors, contributing to improved health outcomes and the psychological well-being and social stability of beneficiaries.

In the Holy month of Ramadan, FOCP collaborated with TIME Grand Plaza Hotel in Dubai hosting an Iftar event for 50 children with cancer, alongside survivors and their parents. Timed to coincide with International Women’s Day, the event honoured the strength and resilience of mothers. A second key event was the annual Iftar held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, which brought together 200 patients, their families, FOCP board members, and staff. An additional Iftar was organised for 100 guests at Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa.

To further extend the spirit of giving, 400 Ramadan food boxes were distributed in collaboration with the UAE Food Bank and the Esaad initiative, ensuring patients and their families could share in the season's blessings. In partnership with Landmark Group, 30 children were invited to choose new Eid clothing at Oasis Mall in Sharjah, followed by a joyful visit to Fun City.