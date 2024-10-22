AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) for the consultancy services for the uMkhomazi Water Project Phase One (uMWP-1) for the development of the Smithfield Dam and associated infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

The project comprises the 81-m-high Smithfield Dam, forming part of the uMkhomazi Water Supply Scheme, which also includes a 32-km-long tunnel. The tunnel will be delivered under a separate contract. The scheme will augment the Mgeni Water Supply System (MWSS) with water from the uMkhomazi River.

“As the industry’s top water supply and dams design firm, our teams are well suited to advance TCTA’s unprecedented investments in addressing the pressing issue of local water scarcity,” said Beverley Stinson, Chief Executive of AECOM’s global Water business.

“Our experience developing some of the world’s most ambitious and sustainable water supply projects will guide our work on this programme, supporting lasting local benefits through a reliable supply of clean water,” said Stinson.

The implementation of uMWP-1 involves storage and transfer of about 220 million cubic meters per year of raw water via construction of an 81-m-high earth core rockfill dam and a 26-m-high earth core rockfill saddle dam. AECOM’s role will span project management, design engineering, construction supervision and environmental compliance.

Works will include the design and delivery of access roads, road deviations where required, three gauging weirs and a potential mini hydropower station. In line with the contract, AECOM will be contributing to sustainable socioeconomic development by subcontracting 30% of the work to black-owned enterprises and suppliers.

“uMWP-1 is one of the largest water supply programs in South Africa in recent years and presents a significant opportunity to strengthen the local industry and economy,” said Hamed Zaghw, Chief Executive of AECOM’s Middle East and Africa region. “We look forward to delivering on TCTA’s ambitious community involvement priorities for this project, and will deploy a structured process for empowerment, including skills development of previously disadvantaged people and companies.”

AECOM has significant local dam building expertise, having been the consulting engineer on the 37-m-high roller compacted concrete Spring Grove Dam on the Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal. Construction commenced in 2011 and the dam was officially launched in November 2013. It has a full capacity of 139.5 million cubic meters of water for municipal and industrial use.

