Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, is announcing a partnership with noon, the region’s leading e-commerce platform, to support the acceleration of the region’s digital economy. Starting in 2017, noon is now a digital ecosystem of products and services created to serve and support local shoppers and businesses in the UAE, KSA, and Egypt.

In response to rapid growth, noon developed noon payments, an in-house infrastructure to support their own payments needs. noon is now partnering with Adyen to enhance payment solutions for merchants and customers in the region. Adyen’s single platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including point-of-sale, advanced 3D secure and risk configurations, and shopper insights. This partnership enables noon to accelerate e-commerce innovations across the region.

“We are proud to empower noon’s ambitions. It’s a pleasure to work with local businesses that have shaped the e-commerce landscape in the MENA region. Our goal is to provide noon with a seamless payment platform that not only meets the current needs of merchants and customers but also anticipates future challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital economy. By combining our global experience with noon’s deep understanding of the local market, we are confident that our partnership will drive significant growth and innovation in the e-commerce landscape of the UAE,” said Sander Maertens, Head of Middle East at Adyen.

By integrating Adyen’s advanced payment solutions, noon can significantly enhance the customer experience. The partnership will streamline payment processes, reduce fraud, and provide valuable customer insights, leading to a more secure and efficient shopping experience. This will empower businesses to better understand consumer behavior, tailor their offerings, and create a more engaging and personalized shopping environment that meets the evolving needs of the market.

“noon has rapidly built deep native capabilities on payments to bring the best payment experiences to the market here in the Middle East. We are now onboarding Adyen to help us take our efforts to the next level. Adyen brings superior global capabilities as a digital payments company; we’re excited to partner with them to amplify the experience for our merchants and customers,” said Mosam Gadia, SVP, Payments at noon.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with noon as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About noon

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region’s digital landscape’s future. noon’s mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Raneem Abudaqqa

Nawras Communications

E: Raneem@nawrascommunications.com

M: +971 (50) 694 4650