Upon implementation, this agreement will enable investors to seamlessly access both stock markets through the Tabadul platform, fostering easier trading and expanding cross-border investment opportunities

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the Middle East's second-largest exchange, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Tajikistan’s Central Asian Stock Exchange (CASE), paving the way for CASE to join the Tabadul platform. While this strategic partnership has been established, the go-live implementation should take place early next year. Once operational, investors will gain the ability to directly trade on both exchanges through licensed brokers. CASE now stands as the fifth exchange to align with "Tabadul," the region’s first digital exchange center based on mutual market access.

ADX launched Tabadul in July 2022 to provide a digital exchange network for trading between member exchanges, offering more opportunities for investors to grow and diversify their portfolios while enjoying a seamless trading experience.

The addition of CASE to Tabadul, with the current members including Bahrain Bourse (BHB), Muscat Securities Market (MSX) and Astana International Exchange (AIX), marks the expansion of the platform’s capabilities and investment opportunities at the regional and global levels.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), said: “The agreement with CASE reaffirms ADX’s commitment in enhancing global market integration and fostering long-term mutually beneficial relations with financial markets. Like the local and regional market participants, we look forward to CASE being operational on the Tabadul platform in 2024. As a strategic hub for investments, ADX strives to provide more innovative trading opportunities and invaluable growth connectivity through its partnerships with leading exchanges from around the world.”

Umeda Rakhmanova, Director of Central Asian Stock Exchange (CASE), said: “We are pleased to note that the agreement between our exchanges will serve as a reliable bridge between our financial markets. Given the credibility and high level of development of ADX and Tabadul platform, we would like to explore opportunities on innovative trading technologies, cross-border transactions and enhance collaboration on post trading solutions. Using the opportunity we would like to invite investors to invest into rapidly growing industries in Tajikistan.”

The Tabadul platform is accessible to investors who have registered with eligible local brokers, after meeting the requirements set by their local exchanges. Securities on Tabadul are traded in the local currency of the respective exchange and in some cases in the specified currency of the traded asset, with no minimum amount required for orders.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

About Central Asian Stock Exchange (CASE)

Central Asian Stock Exchange OJSC (CASE) was launched in 2015 by young Tajik financial professionals in the capital city of Republic of Tajikistan. In very short period of time ambiguous team of CASE were able to deploy Stock Exchange infrastructure which had latest technological and innovative tools and features that made trading of securities truly simple and instant.

The CASE trading software is in sync with the software of professional participants of the securities market, including CJSC Central Depository, which is an essential infrastructure entity in the organized securities market, that keeps records of rights and clearing of securities placed on the Stock Exchange.

The first historical electronic trading with securities was in April of 2017 on the CASE platform. This awoke the drowsy market. Another essential impulse for the development of Tajikistan capital market was made by the Government of Republic of Tajikistan in the forms of reforms of legislation and introduction of tax exemptions for the capital market transactions through stock exchange listings. Currently, all local and foreign investors are exempt from capital gain.

As of today, the CASE listing exceeds 40 issuers, including financial institutions, mining companies, manufacturing companies and companies from services sector.

CASE has established reliable and mutual partnerships with regional exchanges such as Qatar Stock Exchange, Armenia Stock Exchange, Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange, and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. CASE is responsive to global sustainable goals and actively cooperates in promotion of UN initiative "Stock Exchanges for Sustainable Development" (UN SSE), The World Federation of Exchanges, IOSCO.