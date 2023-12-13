Abu Dhabi/Shenzhen: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the 2nd largest exchange in the Middle East, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today during the Shenzhen delegation’s visit to ADX in the capital of the UAE. This development is part of ADX's ongoing efforts and initiatives to strengthen relationships with leading global financial institutions, including the recent agreement with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The ADX-SZSE MoU focuses on bolstering cross-border index and ETF cooperation, as well as exploring international financing opportunities. Both exchanges will look into Joint Market Promotion, Exploration of Cross-border Financing of Listed Companies, Research on the Feasibility of Fixed-Income Product Cooperation, and Experience Sharing in Market Development and Capacity Building.

These initiatives are in close alignment with ADX's strategy to attract more global investors and to solidify its position as a vital and preferred investment destination in the international financial market.

Commenting on the signing, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “The collaboration with SZSE signifies yet another milestone in ADX's global integration journey. This MoU establishes a foundation for enhanced cooperation and innovation, unlocking new prospects for investors and stakeholders in the Chinese mainland. ADX and SZSE will jointly explore opportunities in financial services, tapping into the dynamic markets of the UAE and China. This strategic partnership underscores our mutual dedication to knowledge exchange, collaborative learning, and the development of innovative products to propel the financial sector forward”.

Tang Rui, Executive Vice President of SZSE, said: “With the signing of the MoU, the two exchanges will further deepen cooperation, and carry out pragmatic collaboration in market cultivation and services, cross-border products, cross-border financing mechanism, experience sharing and mutual learning among other areas, setting a role model of openness and cooperation for China-UAE capital market

This strategic collaboration is set to provide a robust platform for financial growth and connectivity between the UAE and China, reflecting ADX's and SZSE's commitment to global economic progress.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

For more information, please contact:

ADX

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication

Email: ALKhateebA@adx.ae