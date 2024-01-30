Ground-breaking regenerative techniques enabling clinicians to treat a range of common musculoskeletal/orthopaedic conditions without resorting to surgery will be demonstrated live by a renowned Harley Street Clinician at Arab Health 2024.

This exclusive demonstration, set in a state-of-the-art operating theatre within the ABHI UK Pavilion, promises captivating insights into the promising landscape of regenerative medicine.

Led by Dr Robin Chatterjee, a Consultant in musculoskeletal, sports and exercise medicine at HCA Healthcare UK, the cutting-edge demonstration will showcase how conditions that have traditionally been managed solely by either surgical means or through physical therapy, are now being optimally treated by advances in the new field of regenerative medicine.

Attendees will be able to witness an array of modern and sophisticated regenerative and orthobiologic techniques, including ultrasound-guided injections of platelet-rich plasma (PRP), hyaluronic acid (Ostenil Plus), Arthrosamid, and hydrodistension. These techniques, deployed for conditions such as Golfer’s elbow, Runner’s knee, Osteoarthritis, and Frozen Shoulder, represent a paradigm shift in non-surgical musculoskeletal care.

The techniques being showcased include:

Ultrasound-guided injection of Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP): Harnessing the patient's own blood, this technique concentrates platelets and growth factors to promote healing in injured musculoskeletal tissue. The concentrated mixture is then injected directly into the affected area.

Ultrasound-guided injection of Hyaluronic Acid (Ostenil Plus): A non-surgical option for treating osteoarthritis, this involves injecting a gel-like fluid, Hyaluronic Acid (HA), into the affected joint to reduce pain, inflammation, and restore function.

Ultrasound-guided injection of Arthrosamid: Offering an innovative alternative for knee osteoarthritis, Arthrosamid utilises a non-biodegradable hydrogel technology, providing an effective treatment option for patients.

Ultrasound-guided Hydrodistension: An injection of a high volume of fluid into the shoulder, aiming to stretch the tight shoulder capsule and disrupt adhesions.

Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (ESWT): Utilising sound waves, not electric shocks, this therapy provides pain relief in approximately 70% of individuals within 12-16 weeks after completion.

Dr Chatterjee explains: “This live presentation is a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the advancements that allow for faster patient recovery and the avoidance of traditional surgical procedures and their associated side effects. We are excited to showcase how these modern regenerative techniques can enhance patient care and outcomes.”

Regenerative medicine, a rapidly advancing field in pain management, focuses on the biological process of replacing, repairing, and regenerating human cells and tissues to restore proper function and alleviate pain symptoms.

Dr Robin Chatterjee specialises in bone, muscle & joint pain of unknown cause. He is experienced in sport and dance related injuries; explores the role of sleep, hormones, stress, nutrition and physical activity in pain using both traditional and cutting-edge regenerative techniques, which includes exercise prescription, exercise therapy, injections, PRP, prolotherapy, shockwave therapy, and ultrasound scan.

The demonstration, “Regenerative techniques used in the management of wear and tear (osteo) arthritis of joints and also tendinopathies”, led by Dr Chatterjee, will take place on Wednesday 31st January at 2.30pm at the ABHI UK Pavilion at Hall 2 Stand F30.

HCA Healthcare UK, part of the global HCA Healthcare network, provides expert medical care across a depth of specialties in its system of hospitals, outpatient clinics, and NHS partnerships. HCA UK offers access to advanced technology and leading consultants, ensuring the highest quality care at all levels of complexity.

A number of HCA Healthcare UK’s Hospitals and clinics are located within the prestigious Harley Street Medical Area, a collective of hospitals, clinics and specialists who deliver outstanding patient care through pioneering treatments and cutting-edge technologies.

Visit HCA Healthcare UK on the Harley Street Medical Area stand Hall 2 stand F30.

Organised by the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), the ABHI simulated operating theatre will give visitors an unrivalled chance to see a series of ground-breaking surgical simulations performed live across all 4 days.

Arab Health takes place 29 January – 1 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE.