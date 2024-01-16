Advance Media Trading recently hosted its biannual digital cinema community event, CINETomorrow, from January 11 to 13, 2024 in their Dubai headquarters. CINETomorrow is a meeting point for filmmakers, visionaries, and industry experts to discover the latest advancements in digital cinema. The latest edition provided Advanced Media with a renewed opportunity to affirm their commitment to empowering the Middle Eastern film community, especially their partnership with SAE Institute Dubai.

On January 12th Advanced Media coordinated for Mr. Johan Hellsten, the inventor and president of Easyrig and Mr. Pontus Jonsson, head of operations, to visit the SAE Institute’s campus in Dubai. During the visit, SAE was gifted an Eayrig Minimax A lightweight and portable vest operated rig designed for lighter camera setups. This generous gift fromEasyrig is ideal companionship to budding camera operators making their workload stress free. “With the support of Advanced Media Dubai and Easyrig, we are delighted to bring the Easyrig camera support system to our students, offering them a unique opportunity to benefit from Johan Hellsten's extensive expertise as a seasoned professional cameraman,” remarked Mr. Jan Horn, the Managing Director of SAE Institute, further adding, “this introduction marks a pivotal moment for SAE as we strive to enhance the learning experiences of our students by incorporating cutting-edge technology and industry-leading innovations.”

Advanced Media Trading has so far agreed to grant a scholarship every year to deserving students who wish to pursue professional education by enrolling into SAE Dubai’s bachelors degree in filmmaking. In October 2022, Advanced Media Trading hosted CINESchool that welcomed over 10 students from SAE whose commitment and enthusiasm truly impressed and invigorated Mr. Johan. “The recent meeting with SAE was very interesting for me, I took great interest in seeing their premises and talking to the teachers. Their premises were even better than I expected and I think that Easyrig will be of good value for the teachers and students,” concluded Mr. Johan.

Easyrig has been exclusively represented by Advanced Media Trading in the Gulf region and Africa barring Southern Africa and Egypt since 2020. Both brands are committed to giving back to the community, especially emerging talents, and the partnership with SAE is surely one of many.

