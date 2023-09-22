After inaugurating a remarkably successful edition of its biannual digital cinema community event, Cine2022, in commemoration of the company’s 20th anniversary in March 2022, Advanced Media, the largest distributor of professional video, photo, broadcast and cinema equipment and accessories, has joined forces with Prague Film School to curate a series of workshops and seminars specifically for students pursuing a degree in filmmaking across the UAE.

CINESchool will take place from October 11th to 13th 2023 in Advanced Media’s showroom and training rooms from 11:00 to 17:00. CINESchool will be a collaborative effort that aims to complement and go beyond the academic knowledge and hands-on experience that are already available to university students. The three-day workshops, seminars and screening will be conducted by Prague Film School’s current instructors, Professor Gary Griffin and Thomas Krivy, and Raam Reddy, Prague Film School alumni and recipient of the Locarno International Film Festival’s Golden Leopard award for Filmmakers of the Present and Best Feature Film in 2016.

The participation of renowned industry experts will present the young emerging filmmakers with a unique opportunity to develop finer skills, gain new perspectives and develop the expertise to deliver exceptional projects. Prof. Gary Griffin is an award-winning cinematographer and director with an MFA from Prague’s FAMU Film Academy. He has taught at the University of Johannesburg, the Prague Film School, Hunter College and is currently Artist in Residence at the American University in Washington, D.C. Thomas Krivy gained experience as a camera assistent in Berlin and at the Babelsberg Studios before he entered Prague’s FAMU Film Academy in where he completed the regular camera course (MA) to become a Cinematographer. Since then he has worked on numerous narrative feature films, commercials, documentaries and music videos. Since 2014 he’s been working at the Prague International Filmschool as a camera instructor.And last but not least, Raam Reddy is an Indian film director, writer, and photographer. He made his directorial debut with the 2016 Kannada film Thithi, which premiered at the 68th Locarno International Film Festival where it won the Golden Leopard in the "Filmmakers of the Present" category as well as “the First Feature award”. A Graduate of PFS, Raam Reddy was included in the 30 Under 30 list of achievers by Forbes in 2016. He is currently working on his second feature film.

The interactive workshops will range from operating a camera and choosing the right lens, lighting and grip to color and exposure in the digital realm, and the informative seminars will equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for preparing for every step of filmmaking from finding one’s artistic voice to budgeting, shooting, and marveling in the arduous but exciting journey of post-production.

Advanced Media Trading is proud to be launching this exclusive edition in collaboration with Prague Film School. Prague Film School (PFS) trains aspiring filmmakers and actors through a praxis-heavy curriculum, involving them in numerous productions showcased in top film festivals. The school's ethos combines European art-house and American independent cinema, attracting diverse talent. The first of its kind in the region, CINESChool, promises to be a memorable learning and networking experiences for film students. Registration is free and open to film students from across the UAE. For more information, please visit www.amt.tv.