ADSW Summit speakers to include HE Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, HE Dr. Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, The Kingdom of Morocco; Ray Dalio, Founder, Bridgewater Associates; and Makhtar Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation

Summit to support unlocking green finance, enabling the Just Energy Transition, and explore how organizations can positively impact society and integrate sustainable practices into every corner of their operations

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The ADSW Summit at COP28 will take place December 4 at the Connect Conference Center in Expo City, Dubai. Under the theme “United on Climate Action,” the international gathering will bring together forward-thinking leaders from the public sector, civil society, and business to identify ways to accelerate the just transition to a net-zero future.

ADSW will be crucial in maintaining worldwide climate momentum at COP28 by enabling impactful and inclusive dialogue between all global stakeholders and translating pledges into practical solutions.

The ADSW Summit speakers and program will include:

HE Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, who will participate in a Prime Ministerial interview, highlighting how global climate financing can help build resilience and how capital can be deployed efficiently, equitably and at scale to address the mitigation and adaptation needs of vulnerable regions and communities.

Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, who will discuss the pressure that the global community is under to unlock trillions of dollars of funds for the transition to a green economy that benefits all, outlining the structural reforms of the global financial system that will trigger funding on a global scale and accelerate the transition to a net-zero and climate-resilient future.

Ray Dalio, Founder and CIO Mentor of Bridgewater Associates, who will explore how we can mobilize the trillions of dollars required to address the pressing challenge of climate change. With a focus on the Blue Economy, Dalio will look at how such large-scale investment could change the global economy in positive ways, contribute to the creation of new industries and new technologies, and promote development in the global south, exploring how long-term investors can leverage these changes and the benefits that they anticipate.

A conversation with renewable energy leaders including Ignacio S. Galán, Executive Chairman of Iberdrola, S.A., and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar will look at how the global community can ensure that all nations, particularly those with limited resources, can triple renewable power capacity needs by 2030, which is necessary to honor their commitments to the 1.5-degree target endorsed by the G20 in September of 2023.

Her Excellency Dr. Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development for the Kingdom of Morocco, will talk about the pivotal role the energy transition plays in addressing the global energy and climate crisis. Laying out the collaboration, innovative solutions and bold policies needed for the transition, Benali will examine the ways that stakeholders can establish the necessary conditions to facilitate an inclusive energy transition process.

Other ADSW Summit speakers include: HE Seve Paeniu, Minister of Finance, Tuvalu; HE Adegboyega Oyetola, Federal Minister of the Marine and Blue Economy, Nigeria; HE Maria Susana Muhamad, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development of Colombia; HE Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister for Energy and Infrastructure, United Arab Emirates; Jin Liqun, President and Chair of the Board of Directors, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Maví Zingoni, Chief Executive Officer, GE Power; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes; Maarten Wetselaar, Chief Executive Officer, Cepsa; and Cate Ambrose, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, The Global Private Capital Association.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said: “During the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, the world is coming together on climate action here in the UAE at COP28. Hosting the ADSW Summit during the Special Edition of ADSW at COP28, will strengthen international collaboration, deepen cross-sector partnerships, and translate pledges into practical solutions for a net-zero future. I look forward to this timely and relevant ADSW Summit, featuring international leaders, civil society, and businesses, and to working together to empower global climate action at a significant time for the world.”

Hosted on COP28’s thematic Finance, Trade and Gender Day, the ADSW Summit will explore what the global community must do to ensure that all nations, including those with limited resources, have access to technologies and innovations at scale, as governments worldwide work toward the goals of the Paris Agreement. The Summit will also examine how organizations can positively impact society and integrate sustainable practices into every corner of their operations.

As an integral part of this year’s Special Edition of ADSW at COP28, the Summit will spotlight three critical strategic themes: Unlocking Financing for the Green Economy, Enabling the Just Energy Transition, and Making Business Sustainable.

Throughout COP28, ADSW will bridge the blue and green zones by providing a platform for thought leadership and positive stories to share best practices, innovations and solutions. ADSW’s extensive program of events and roundtables will enable timely and relevant climate action conversation and debate between accredited parties, observer delegates, and the general public. These events will empower global climate action at a significant time for the world, facilitating better decision-making at COP28 to keep 1.5°C within reach.

In the COP28 green zone, the ADSW Partnership Hub will run a series of structured collaborative activities at the Alif Pavilion December 5–6, creating a space for participants to exchange ideas and build successful and meaningful business relationships and partnerships.

ADSW’s virtual content platform, ADSW Live, will live-stream a series of interviews directly from the Green Zone December 3–7, capturing daily reactions to climate discussions and sharing timely, relevant sustainability-oriented content wrap-ups.



The Women in Sustainability Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) initiative will co-host the inaugural Arab Women Leaders’ Summit with the COP28 UAE Presidency, held under the theme Gender Inclusion and Climate Change: Advancing Equality for a Resilient Future, on December 4.

The Y4S Annual Forum, taking place December 8 and hosted by Youth 4 Sustainability, will provide a platform for youth to engage in fruitful discussions and promote solutions for deepening youth participation in climate mitigation.

The Special Edition of ADSW at COP28 will include Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum on December 4 and the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum on December 5 and 7.

ADSW at COP28 confirmed sponsors include the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Emirates Global Aluminium, Emirates Steel Arkan, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority, Investcorp, Abu Dhabi Chamber, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Mubadala, Huawei Tech, HSBC, GE Vernova, Baker Hughes, Agthia Group, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, BEEAH, SLB and Ne’ma.