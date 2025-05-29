Abu Dhabi, UAE — The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) and the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics (BSUIR) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 2025 International Conference on Artificial Intelligence Management and Trends (ICAIMT), organized and hosted by ADSM in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

The agreement was officially signed by Dr. Tayeb Al Kamali, Chairman of ADSM, and Professor Vadim Bogush, Rector of BSUIR. The ceremony was held in the presence of international delegates, academic leaders, and conference participants.

“It gives me great pleasure to formalize this partnership with BSUIR,” said Dr. Tayeb Al Kamali. “Together, we aim to promote academic collaboration, research, and innovation that support the future of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and entrepreneurial education.”

The MoU sets the foundation for long-term collaboration between the two institutions in areas such as academic exchange, joint research, faculty development, student mobility, and the co-organization of conferences and events. Both parties expressed a shared commitment to fostering innovation, advancing higher education, and contributing to the development of knowledge economies through meaningful international cooperation.

Professor Vadim Bogush commented, “This agreement marks an important milestone for BSUIR as we expand our global academic network. Partnering with ADSM allows us to pursue impactful initiatives in the fields of IT, electronics, and applied sciences.”

The partnership underscores ADSM’s ongoing efforts to connect with leading global institutions and drive strategic academic initiatives in line with its mission to cultivate entrepreneurial leaders of the future.

About ADSM

The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, focuses on innovation, entrepreneurship, and AI-driven education, offering specialized programs that prepare students to thrive in the digital economy.

About BSUIR

The Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics (BSUIR) is one of Eastern Europe’s premier technical universities, specializing in informatics, telecommunications, electronics, and engineering research.