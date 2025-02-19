Advanced radar, electronic warfare, and counter-UAS solutions to be delivered through PULSE, the Abu Dhabi-based joint venture between EDGE and Indra

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group entity, ADSB, a regional leader in the design, construction, repair, maintenance, refit, and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, has formed a strategic partnership with Indra, a world-leading information technology and defence systems company headquartered in Spain.

The collaboration, supported by PULSE, the joint venture between EDGE, ADSB’s parent company, and Indra, will equip ADSB’s FA-400 offshore patrol vessel with Indra’s advanced 3D Radar, Radar Electronic Support Measures (R-ESM), Communications Electronic Support Measures (C-ESM), and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) jammers, significantly enhancing its operational effectiveness.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman of Indra Group and Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, EDGE and Chairman of ADSB, at the Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (NAVDEX 2025) in Abu Dhabi, which runs until 21st February.

Speaking on the occasion, Khaled Al Zaabi said: “As a vessel entirely designed and constructed in the UAE, the FA-400 reinforces our objective of building a portfolio of world-class platforms, fully aligned with the needs of modern defence. Integrating Indra’s advanced radar and electromagnetic systems enhances the FA-400’s capabilities, ensuring resilience and adaptability to meet a range of operational challenges.”

For his part, Ángel Escribano said: “Indra brings decades of expertise in developing high-performance defence technologies, with its 3D Radar, EW, and C-UAS solutions widely recognised for their robust capabilities across challenging operational environments. The integration of our proven systems ADSB’s FA-400 reflects a shared vision to elevate naval defence standards and introduce a new level of sophistication to UAE-built naval vessels.”

The FA-400, equipped with Indra’s advanced radar, electronic warfare, and counter-UAS solutions, is on display at the NAVDEX mooring, providing attendees with an in-depth look at its capabilities. Designed and built entirely in the UAE, the vessel demonstrates exceptional operational versatility, reinforcing its role as a strategic asset in modern naval operations. The integrated naval suite is being delivered through PULSE, the Abu Dhabi-based joint venture between EDGE and Indra, further enhancing local industrial expertise and capability development.

About ADSB

Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) is the regional leader in the new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, and runs one of the most advanced shipyards in the region with a successful track record spanning almost a quarter of a century. Part of the Platforms & Systems cluster of EDGE, ADSB plays a key role in increasing the UAE’s naval defence capabilities and keeping the UAE’s maritime fleet in prime operational condition. The company is also involved in the civilian energy sector, providing fabrication, maintenance and refurbishment services for static offshore energy infrastructure. As an ambitious market leader, ADSB is striving to make a global impact and shape the future of the industry by delivering innovative and dependable solutions that bring added value to clients and other stakeholders, both military and civilian.

About Indra

Indra is a leading Spanish multinational and one of the foremost global defence, air traffic and space companies that, through technology, protects our current way of life and anticipates the needs of the future. Its committed team of experts, its in-depth knowledge of the business and the latest technologies, and its unique innovation and systems integration capabilities make it the trusted technology partner for key operations and digitalization for its customers around the world. Thanks to its leadership in major European programs and projects, as well as its spirit of collaboration and partnership strategy, it drives the industrial and innovative ecosystem in these sectors.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.