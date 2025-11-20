Dubai, UAE: AdsAdvisor, an all-in-one marketing platform powered by MY.GAMES, has officially launched in the MENA region, accelerating its global expansion and offering mobile companies in gaming, fintech, lifestyle, and health & fitness a comprehensive solution for data-driven growth.

The MENA mobile market is experiencing rapid acceleration – fueled by rising in-app revenues, expanding gaming audiences, and an increasing demand for transparent UA operations. Yet marketing teams across the region face growing complexity: fragmented analytics, limited visibility of iOS performance, rising creative production costs, and heavy manual workflows. AdsAdvisor enters the market to address these challenges with a unified ecosystem that consolidates analytics, forecasting, creative management, and UA automation in one platform.

“Teams in the MENA region are scaling fast, but they often lack a single source of truth for marketing, financials, and creatives,” said Eugene Chernysh, Chief Operating Officer at AdsAdvisor. “AdsAdvisor is built on years of real experience managing dozens of top-performing mobile products with a combined annual spend of over $100 million. We’re bringing this expertise to MENA to help businesses accelerate growth, improve efficiency, and compete globally.”

AdsAdvisor brings together a powerful suite of capabilities designed specifically for high-growth mobile businesses. The platform includes more than 200 customizable metrics and delivers up to 98% forecast accuracy for long-term ROAS and revenue predictions across 7 to 720 days. It offers advanced iOS analytics with SKAN attribution for Google, Facebook, and TikTok, along with probabilistic attribution for Unity, AppLovin, and IronSource, enhanced by Smart Metrics technology that restores organic visibility lost due to privacy constraints.

Creative operations are streamlined through Asset Lab, a browser-based system for previewing and organizing assets – from PSD layers and videos to 3D files – while UA Automation enables direct creative uploads to Meta, TikTok, YouTube, Google Ads, Unity, and AppLovin + Mintegral through API integrations. The platform also features AdsRobot, an automated testing engine that runs Meta creative tests and delivers early-performance insights to accelerate decision-making.

In addition to its core capabilities, AdsAdvisor has recently introduced two new tools that further expand its strategic value for mobile companies. Business Modeling enables detailed, scenario-based financial forecasting and future performance simulation, helping teams align budgets and growth plans more effectively. Playable Reformer automates the adaptation of playable ads across networks and formats, reducing production time and costs by up to 20% while ensuring compliance with platform standards.

To mark its MENA launch, AdsAdvisor is introducing a referral program for companies, media partners, and influencers. Participants can earn commissions based on the contract value of referred clients, with flexible options: a one-time payment of 15% after the first three months, or monthly payments totaling 20% over the first year.

Discover the full potential of the AdsAdvisor platform by booking a demo via this link. For more information, visit the AdsAdvisor official website.

About AdsAdvisor

AdsAdvisor is a comprehensive marketing platform designed to help mobile businesses optimize their marketing efforts and drive growth. Offering a suite of powerful tools, AdsAdvisor includes Marketing Analytics, Asset Lab, and UA Automation, all designed to streamline workflows, improve campaign performance, and simplify creative processes. With its focus on data-driven insights and efficiency, AdsAdvisor empowers businesses to make smarter decisions and achieve lasting success. For more information, please visit https://adsadvisor.io/.