ADQ’s shareholding includes acceptances for 35.31% of shares in the successful tender offer, which closed on 10 March 2025, and 22.69% of shares owned by AD Ports Group

Aramex will sit within ADQ’s Transport & Logistics cluster and play a central role in achieving ADQ’s mandate to build global business platforms with a focus on infrastructure and supply chains

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and global supply chains, has announced a successful voluntary tender offer for Aramex PJSC submitted by its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary Q Logistics Holding LLC.

ADQ will become the majority shareholder in Aramex, subject to successful completion of the transaction, with cumulative ownership of 58% of shares achieved, including those already owned by AD Ports Group, in which ADQ holds a majority stake.

Mansour AlMulla, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer at ADQ, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Aramex to ADQ’s portfolio, following the successful voluntary tender offer and subject to successful completion of the transaction. Aramex will be an integral component of our Transport & Logistics cluster which already includes leading companies such as AD Ports Group, Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Airways, and Etihad Rail. As the majority shareholder in Aramex, we have plans to leverage our extensive track record of growing local companies into globally competitive market leaders for the benefit of Aramex and all its stakeholders.”

As per SCA regulations, ADQ has discretion to accept shares from shareholders who did not tender during the offer period until 3:00pm (UAE time) on 24 March 2025 at the offer price of AED 3.00 per share. The final total number of tendered shares will be announced on 28 March 2025.

About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. As a strategic partner to the Government of Abu Dhabi, ADQ invests in the growth of business platforms anchored in the Emirate that deliver value to local communities and long-term financial returns to its shareholder. ADQ’s total assets amounted to USD 225 billion as of 30 June 2024. Its rapidly expanding portfolio encompasses companies across numerous core sectors of the economy, including energy and utilities, transport and logistics, food and agriculture, and healthcare and life sciences.

For more information, visit adq.ae or write to media@adq.ae.

You can also follow ADQ on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.