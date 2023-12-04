Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and Qazaqstan Investment Corporation, the main driver of the direct investment market in the Republic of Kazakhstan, have announced the establishment of a co-investment platform focused on high-growth sectors such as food and agriculture, mobility, healthcare, energy transformation and clean technology, financial services technology, and education technology.

The platform aims to explore and leverage investment opportunities in Kazakhstan as well as other countries in the Central Asia and Caucasus region. As part of the collaboration, ADQ and Qazaqstan Investment Corporation will be committed to making equal financial and operational contributions to each investment.

ADQ is set to contribute its investment expertise across a comparable range of sectors to the co-investment platform.

As a fund of private equity funds with state participation, Qazaqstan Investment Corporation was established in 2007 to promote the growth and development of the national economy of Kazakhstan. Through its investments, the organization plays an increasingly prominent role in the advancement of neighboring and nearby countries, which will be further strengthened through the new platform with ADQ.

H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and CEO of ADQ, commented: “The co-investment platform underlines ADQ’s commitment to developing partnerships in key markets that complement our investment strategy, which allows other nations to benefit from the considerable, diverse expertise our portfolio encapsulates. We are confident that our collaboration will bring forward notable investments that will unlock tangible value and contribute to the economic growth of the UAE, Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asia and Caucus region.”

Nurlan Baibazarov, Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek National Management Holding JSC (parental organization of Qazaqstan Investment Corporation), said: “We are interested in developing bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE, in particular attracting direct investment to implement investment projects in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Investment cooperation between Qazaqstan Investment Corporation and ADQ will have great potential for further economic development of the entire region.”

The UAE and the Republic of Kazakhstan have maintained strong bilateral relations in the areas of trade and economic development since 1992, which are underpinned by an increasing number of strategic partnerships between organizations in the two countries.

About ADQ

Established in 2018, ADQ is an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises. Its investments span key sectors of the UAE’s diversified economy including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi’s government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the Emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy.

About Qazaqstan Investment Corporation (QIC)

Qazaqstan Investment Corporation JSC is a fund of private equity funds created to promote the sustainable development of the national economy. Our activities are aimed at forming private equity infrastructure in Kazakhstan, attracting foreign investment in priority sectors of the economy, using leading international experience and transferring innovative knowledge and technologies to private equity.

For more information on QIC, visit http://www.qic.kz/en/