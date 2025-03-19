Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has been awarded the ‘Most Innovative Disruptive Project’ accolade at the ‘UAE Innovates 2025 Awards’ organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation for its groundbreaking Modular Villas Construction project. This award recognises ADPIC's commitment to driving innovative solutions that address critical housing needs, enhance liveability and contribute to the sustainable development of Abu Dhabi.

Developed as part of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s strategic plan, the Modular Villas Construction project significantly reduces the waiting period for UAE nationals to receive housing from 8 to 2 years. By utilising off-site manufacturing and pre-assembled villa components, ADPIC has accelerated the construction process while maintaining high-quality standards. This approach allows construction to proceed simultaneously with infrastructure preparation, drastically reducing the overall project timeline while maintaining high-quality standards.

The project marks the first application of modular construction techniques in Abu Dhabi’s government housing sector. By reducing construction time by 30% and minimising material waste, the project contributes to both the social well-being of UAE nationals and the emirate’s sustainability goals. This innovation also supports ADPIC’s long-term vision to optimise housing delivery and improve quality of life for citizens.

“We are honoured to receive this esteemed award from the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation,” said, Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Acting Director General of ADPIC. “The Modular Villas Construction project exemplifies ADPIC's commitment to innovation and enhancing liveability for UAE nationals. By delivering high-quality homes faster and more sustainably, we are addressing the immediate housing needs for citizens, while also laying the groundwork for a more resilient and future-proof Abu Dhabi. This initiative serves as a catalyst for advancing the emirate's long-term urban development goals, optimising resources, and setting a new standard for public sector housing projects.”

The project was successfully piloted in Al-Muzun (North Baniyas), where prototype villas were completed within just three months. Building on the success of this pilot, ADPIC plans to expand the use of modular construction, with the aim of having 50% of all Abu Dhabi government housing projects adopt this approach within the next five years. The methodology will also be extended to other government infrastructure projects, including schools, mosques and community facilities, to further enhance scalability and cost-effectiveness across various sectors.

ADPIC expects this innovative approach to reduce overall project costs in the long term, while delivering faster, sustainable housing solutions. The project also opens doors for similar global applications, with modular construction becoming an increasingly viable solution for large-scale housing developments worldwide.

The UAE Innovates Award, launched in February 2021 by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation, celebrates and recognises innovative individuals and entities contributing to the UAE's innovation ecosystem. This initiative aligns with the UAE's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation across all sectors and solidifying its position as a global innovation hub.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.