Agreement reinforces the companies’ long-standing relationship based on 48 years of LNG deliveries from Abu Dhabi to Japan

Latest supply agreement valued at $450 million over a three-year period

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries (together referred to as “ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCGAS / ISIN: AEE01195A234), a world-class integrated gas processing company, today announced the signing of a $450 million (AED1.653 billion) three-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with JERA Global Markets Pte. Ltd. (“JERA Global Markets”).

The agreement reaffirms ADNOC Gas' position as a reliable global supplier of clean energy while supporting Japan's energy requirements. The LNG will be supplied from ADNOC Gas’ Das Island liquefaction facility, which has a production capacity of approximately 6.0 million tons per annum (mtpa). As the world's third longest-operating LNG plant, Das Island has shipped over 3,500 LNG cargoes worldwide since beginning operations.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: "This agreement builds on the robust UAE-Japan energy relationship and decades of collaboration between ADNOC Gas and JERA solidifying our shared commitment to ensuring energy security and enabling a lower-carbon future. We will continue to support Japan’s energy needs and reinforce our position as a reliable partner in the global LNG market.”

Kazunori Kasai, Chief Optimization Officer, JERA Co., Inc. and Chairman, JERA Global Markets, said: “As a utility-backed trader, JERA Global Markets’ purpose is to provide energy security to the communities that we serve. This supply agreement with our long-standing partner ADNOC Gas reflects the active measures we take to ensure that our global portfolio remains diverse, flexible, and competitive.”

As a lower-carbon energy source, LNG plays a critical role in global efforts to transition to cleaner energy solutions. This agreement aligns with both companies’ ambitions to advance sustainable energy practices.

ADNOC Gas’ Das Island LNG facilities have been supplying LNG to Japanese energy companies for 48 years. This latest agreement, building upon a similar 2023 supply agreement, further cements the legacy of collaboration between the UAE and Japan, reflecting ADNOC Gas' role as a preferred LNG supplier to key global markets.

About ADNOC Gas

ADNOC Gas, listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of raw gas feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s gas sales and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries. To find out more, visit: www.adnocgas.ae.

About JERA Global Markets

JERA Global Markets (JERAGM) is a leading utility-backed seaborne energy trader. A joint venture between majority shareholder JERA Co., Inc. and EDF Trading, JERA Global Market’s shareholders are among the world’s major utilities. JERAGM operates one of the largest energy portfolios in the world which gives it an in-depth understanding of the way local, regional, and international energy markets behave. Headquartered in Singapore, JERA Global Markets has a global talent pool of more than 250 people across offices located in four strategic locations: Singapore, Japan (Tokyo), the UK (London) and the US (Baltimore). JERAGM is strongly capitalised with over US$500 million in paid up capital and a total equity of US$4 billion. JERAGM has been affirmed an AA- Stable credit rating from R&I (upgraded from A+ Stable in October 2024), attributable to a robust business model and solid financial base. For more information, visit www.jeragm.com.