Inclusion in the Index is expected to increase cash inflows by between $300-$500 million and attract more international institutional investors

Announcement follows successful $2.84 billion marketed offering, raising free float by 80% and increasing average daily trading volume sixfold

MSCI Index inclusion to take effect June 2, marking a significant step in ADNOC Gas’ growth strategy and future value creation

ADNOC Gas’ growth strategy targets 40% EBITDA increase by 2029, underpinned by a robust pipeline of projects

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries (together referred to as “ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCGAS / ISIN: AEE01195A234), a world-class integrated gas processing and sales company, today announced that its shares (ADX Symbol: ADNOCGAS / ISIN: AEE01195A234) have been selected for inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index after successfully meeting the MSCI’s established eligibility criteria. The inclusion will take effect on June 2, 2025.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index serves as a benchmark for the performance of prominent large and mid-cap publicly listed companies in 24 emerging market countries. ADNOC Gas becomes the third ADNOC company to be admitted to the Index, and its inclusion marks a significant milestone in the Company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its global investment profile. The development is set to increase the Company’s visibility among international institutional investors, which could improve passive cash inflows by between $300 to $500 million and facilitate a more diversified investor base.

Fatema Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer at ADNOC Gas, added: “We are delighted that ADNOC Gas has been included in the MSCI Emerging Market Index. The inclusion supports our ambition to attract a broader and more diversified base of institutional investors and should drive greater liquidity in ADNOC Gas stock. The recent $2.84 billion marketed offering, which increased the Company’s free float by 80%, has already led to a sixfold rise in average daily trading volume, and we are confident that our continued strategic focus on growth will deliver further value for shareholders through 2025 and beyond.”

Strategic Growth and Investment Pipeline

ADNOC Gas’ exceptional performance since its 2023 listing is a result of disciplined execution of its growth strategy, which includes a commitment to invest $15 billion in attractive opportunities from 2025 to 2029. The Company has a robust pipeline of growth initiatives, including major projects aimed at enhancing its position as a leading global supplier of gas. The strategy aims to deliver a 40% increase in EBITDA between 2023 and 2029, supported by a diversified portfolio of projects designed to maximize value creation.

Expected Market Impact

With greater exposure to institutional investors, ADNOC Gas is well-positioned to benefit from increased liquidity, deeper market penetration, and enhanced stock visibility. The Company anticipates that the inclusion should result in higher trading volumes and improved investor engagement, further solidifying its position as a leading energy player in the global market. Additionally, ADNOC Gas’ efforts to increase the free float, along with its growing strategic investments, should support its long-term goal of enhancing shareholder returns.

About ADNOC Gas

ADNOC Gas, listed on the ADX (ADX symbol: “ADNOCGAS” / ISIN: “AEE01195A234”), is a world-class, large-scale integrated gas processing and sales company operating across the gas value chain, from receipt of feedstock from ADNOC through large, long-life operations for gas processing and fractionation to the sale of products to domestic and international customers. ADNOC Gas supplies approximately 60% of the UAE’s sales gas needs and supplies end-customers in over 20 countries. To find out more, visit: www.adnocgas.ae

(X) @ADNOCGas

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Richard Griffith

Manager, Investor Relations

+971 (2) 603 7445

ir@adnocgas.ae

For media inquiries, please contact:

Colin Joyce

Vice President, Corporate Communications

+971 (2) 603 7444

media.adg@adnoc.ae