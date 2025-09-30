ADNOC Oasis, an iconic Emirati brand with 379 locations across the UAE, remains one of the nation’s most beloved coffee destinations.

The refreshed brand supports ADNOC’s growing non-fuel retail business, which reported a 15% year-on-year gross profit increase in H1 2025, including a 21% rise in convenience store gross profit.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) (Symbol: ADNOCDIST), the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer with more than 50 years of heritage, today unveiled ‘Oasis by ADNOC,’ a comprehensive re-launch of its iconic ADNOC Oasis convenience brand. The transformation introduces a refreshed brand identity along with a premium ‘On-the-Gourmet’ concept, reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and elevated customer experience. This strategic move strengthens ADNOC Distribution’s leadership in the UAE’s convenience and mobility retail landscape.

ADNOC Oasis, an iconic Emirati institution, serves millions of customers annually across its expanding network of 379 locations in the UAE, as well as in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. As the UAE’s largest locally grown specialty coffee chain by footprint, it is renowned for its high-quality, on-the-go dining experience, earning top marks from customers, with 81% rating its coffee as the best in the UAE in a recent survey.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “ADNOC Oasis has been a firm fixture in the communities we have served for decades. With the launch of ‘Oasis by ADNOC,’ we are refining what we do best delivering quality, variety, and accessibility while staying true to our Emirati identity. This refreshed identity reflects a renewed promise to create welcoming spaces for the moments that connect people.”

The refreshed identity modernizes the Oasis brand while honoring its Emirati roots. Central to this update is the introduction of the ‘On-the-Gourmet’ concept, designed to meet rising customer demand for premium, on-the-go food and beverage offerings. By blending high quality with speed and convenience, the concept reinforces ‘Oasis by ADNOC’s position as the UAE’s go-to destination for accessible gourmet dining.

The updated menu features an expanded beverage selection, including revamped Barista coffee blends, ceremonial-grade matcha, and protein shakes, alongside new food options such as healthy wraps, fresh salads, and gourmet sandwiches. Signature favorites like gourmet hotdogs and artisanal pizza remain, offering something for every taste. Reflecting its commitment to local talent and industry, ‘Oasis by ADNOC’ also champions Emirati entrepreneurs by featuring UAE-made products, locally sourced ingredients, and homegrown F&B brands across its stores.

The brand refresh comes amid strong momentum in ADNOC Distribution’s non-fuel retail (NFR) business. In H1 2025, NFR gross profit increased by 15%, daily non-fuel transactions rose by 11%, and convenience store gross profit grew by 21%, driven by higher transaction volumes, improved conversion rates, and an expanded product range. Premium offerings, including barista-prepared beverages, saw a 25% year-on-year increase in daily sales, reflecting the success of new menu innovations and enhanced customer experience.

The launch is fully aligned with ADNOC Distribution’s 2024–2028 growth strategy, which aims to grow non-fuel transactions by 50% and position ADNOC service stations as top-tier convenience destinations. It also opens the door to expanding ‘Oasis by ADNOC’ locations beyond fuel stations.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnocdistribution.ae

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers’ journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sells lubricants in 47 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 52nd year, ADNOC Distribution has nearly 940 service stations, 556 in the UAE, 70 in Saudi Arabia (with 70 stations contracted and under development), and 243 in Egypt. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 379 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 37 vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and has more than 300 EV charging points installed under the E2GO brand in the UAE. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 30 June 2025. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.