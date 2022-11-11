Total fuel volumes up 7%, with a 9% increase in non-fuel retail gross profit, driven by customer-centric initiatives and higher traffic at stations

Continued growth momentum with 47 new stations opened since the beginning of the year with about 80% of the 2022 network expansion target achieved

Commitment to distribute attractive dividends to shareholders supported by earnings growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) (Symbol: ADNOCDIST), the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), today reported that its EBITDA rose by 26% year-on-year to AED 2.86 billion, and net profit up by 39% year-on-year to AED 2.33 billion for the first nine months of 2022. For the third quarter, EBITDA rose by 18% year-on-year to AED 868 million, while net profit increased by 45% year-on-year to AED 767 million.

With the record nine-month results, ADNOC Distribution’s growth momentum is expected to continue through the fourth quarter and beyond, on the back of volumes growth, domestic and international expansion and higher non-fuel retail contribution.

Continued robust business growth

The company saw a year-on-year rise of 7% in total fuel volumes over the first nine months of 2022, on the back of the UAE’s continued economic growth, increased traffic at service stations, and substantial increases in corporate fuel volumes, which rose 27% year-on-year over this period.

In addition, ADNOC Distribution has continued to see incremental volumes from its Dubai stations, with a total of 37 sites now in operation in the emirate and a total network of 481 stations across the UAE as of 30 September 2022.

The company’s non-fuel business continued to show strong growth over the first nine months of 2022, with an 18% increase in non-fuel transactions. Non-fuel gross profit also increased by 9%, driven by customer-centric initiatives, higher traffic at stations and higher F&B sales, alongside attractive promotions via the ADNOC Rewards program.

Commitment to smart growth

During the first nine months of 2022, ADNOC Distribution continued to deliver modern, digitally-enabled fuel retail convenience to customers and communities across the UAE, with the opening of 21 new stations in the country, nine of which opened in the third quarter, including a state-of-the-art flagship location on Shaikh Zayed Road, in the heart of Dubai.

C-store sales continued to gain momentum during the third quarter due to the company’s commitment to its non-fuel retail strategy and increasing popularity of its specialty-grade coffee.

The first nine months of the year also saw ADNOC Distribution further advance its international expansion by partnering with TotalEnergies, announcing a milestone transaction to acquire a 50% stake in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, one of the top four fuel retail operators in Egypt. The acquisition aligns with the company’s vision to establish ADNOC Distribution as a regional fuel distribution leader. The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q1 2023 pending satisfaction of certain conditions, including customary regulatory approvals.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said, “I’m pleased with our strong financial and operational performance. We have continued to demonstrate our growth trajectory, and maintained a robust cash generation with a strong balance sheet.

Meanwhile, the opening of our flagship service station in Dubai, has not only showcased our cutting-edge digital customer experience, but also reiterated our commitment to long-term sustainable growth and generating attractive shareholder returns.”

Futureproofing the business

The past quarter has seen ADNOC Distribution engage in several initiatives aimed at both futureproofing the business and moving the company closer to achieving its long-term sustainable business ambition.

ADNOC Distribution’s state-of-the-art flagship service station is a showcase of the company’s digital-led customer experience which includes smart cameras and digital screens at the pump to deliver a personalized, digitally immersive, and seamless customer journey.

The station also offers impressive sustainability credentials, being partially powered by renewable sources. It also includes the first double-storey ADNOC Oasis convenience store.

Attractive shareholder proposition

ADNOC Distribution’s 2022 dividend policy is set at a minimum of AED 2.57 billion, offering an annual dividend yield of 4.6% (at a share price of 4.47 as of 10 November 2022).

The company paid a dividend of AED 1.285 billion for the first six-month of 2022 (10.285 fils per share) in October, and expects to pay the second six-month dividend of 2022 (10.285 fils per share) in April 2023, subject to the discretion of the board and shareholders’ approval. The company’s dividend policy for the years thereafter sets a dividend equal to at least 75% of distributable profits.

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ADNOCDIST”, is the leading fuel distributor and convenience store operator in the UAE. ADNOC Distribution operates 481 retail fuel stations, 366 convenience stores in UAE as of 30 September 2022 and is the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial and government customers throughout the UAE. ADNOC Distribution operates in all seven emirates in the UAE, and in 2018 expanded its retail fuels operations internationally in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where it operates 66 retail fuel stations as of 30 September 2022. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.