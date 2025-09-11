Point conversion unlocks hundreds of new offers, adding flexibility, value, and choice for customers

ADNOC Rewards is the UAE’s largest mobility and convenience loyalty program with 2.5 million members; Shukran is the Middle East’s largest loyalty program with 7 million members in the UAE

New digital channels reinforce ADNOC Distribution’s 2028 strategic target of increasing non-fuel transactions by 50%, in line with its five-year growth strategy

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADNOC Distribution (ISIN: AEA006101017) (Symbol: ADNOCDIST), the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, today announced a new collaboration with Landmark Group, the Middle East’s premier omnichannel retail leader. The partnership enables seamless point conversion and cross-platform redemption between ADNOC Rewards and Shukran programs, unlocking new benefits and providing greater choice for millions of members across the UAE.

ADNOC Rewards points can now be seamlessly converted into Shukran points and used across Landmark Group’s retail brands. Likewise, Shukran members can convert their points into ADNOC Rewards, unlocking access to a broad range of ADNOC services. This two-way flexibility enhances the experience for both loyalty program members. The partnership also sets the stage for future collaboration, including personalized, data-driven offers that deliver even greater value across both ecosystems.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “This collaboration brings together two of the UAE’s largest and most popular loyalty programs, reinforcing ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to creating best-in-class customer experiences. By making ADNOC Rewards points more accessible, we are enhancing convenience and offering customers more value in their everyday transactions. Through this innovative partnership, we continue to drive ADNOC Distribution’s transformation into a future-ready mobility and convenience retail leader, focused on adding value to the communities we serve.”

With over 2.5 million members, ADNOC Rewards provides exclusive benefits at ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, along with automotive services like car wash and lube change and tailored offers from over 150 partners across dining, leisure, hospitality, and other sectors. Shukran, the largest loyalty program in the region with 7 million members in the UAE, connects customers to popular Landmark brands, including Centrepoint, Max, Home Centre, Babyshop, and Splash.

Rahul Jagtiani, Group Director, Landmark Digital, stated: "We are excited to announce this milestone collaboration with ADNOC Distribution, offering our members the opportunity to convert their ADNOC Rewards Points to Shukran points for shopping across our brands. At the same time, Shukran members will enjoy a more rewarding experience by converting their points into ADNOC Rewards, unlocking access to a wide range of ADNOC Distribution services. This strategic alliance reflects our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, marking a significant step in enhancing the value we deliver to our customers."

In 2024, ADNOC Rewards grew by 25% year-on-year, reinforcing its position as the UAE’s most popular mobility and convenience loyalty program. On average, ADNOC Rewards customers spend 20% more per visit than non-members, reflecting the program’s strong influence on customer spending behavior. ADNOC Rewards is a key enabler of ADNOC Distribution’s five-year growth strategy, supporting the company’s ambition to grow non-fuel transactions by 50% by 2028.

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE. The Company has been providing energy for customers’ journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sells lubricants in 47 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 52nd year, ADNOC Distribution has nearly 940 service stations, 556 in the UAE, 70 in Saudi Arabia (with 70 stations contracted and under development), and 243 in Egypt. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 379 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 37 vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and has more than 300 EV charging points installed under the E2GO brand in the UAE. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 30 June 2025. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.

About Landmark Group

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, Landmark Group has grown to become one of the largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with presence across 17 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India and Southeast Asia. Based in the UAE since 1990, the Group owns and operates 22 established homegrown brands across an extensive network of more than 2,200 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 33 million square feet. Landmark Group's success is driven by its diverse portfolio of established brands, across multiple retail categories, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries and electronics. These include Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, Home Box, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar and Easybuy. Beyond retail, Landmark Group has diversified into the leisure, fitness and hospitality sectors with brands like Fitness First, Citymax, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran and Carluccio’s. The Group boasts unparalleled logistics capabilities, owning the MENA region's largest privately-owned distribution hub - Omega Logistics and Logistiq, which offers state-of-the-art third-party logistics services.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value and achieving customer satisfaction throughout its comprehensive product range. The company has a dedicated workforce of more than 53,000 employees and continues to be certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) since 2017.

For more information. visit our website or follow us on our social media pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.