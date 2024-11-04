Agentic solution will perceive, think, learn and act to unlock value and enhance sustainability across ADNOC’s business

Trained with petabytes of proprietary data, ambitious three-year development program to begin testing with real-world datasets by end of this year

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC and AIQ announced today at ADIPEC the launch of ENERGYai, the world’s first-of-its-kind custom-built agentic artificial intelligence (AI) solution for the global energy transformation.

ENERGYai will combine large language model technology with cutting-edge ‘agentic’ AI – AI ‘agents’ that are trained in specific tasks across ADNOC’s value chain. These specialized AI agents bring a new level of autonomy and precision to critical tasks, from seismic analysis to energy efficiency and real-time process monitoring. Designed for seamless integration into existing workflows, the agents harness state-of-the-art machine learning and predictive analytics, improving decision-making and operational efficiency.

This innovation underscores ADNOC’s commitment to pioneering sustainable, data-driven solutions that elevate industry standards. Developed by AIQ in collaboration with G42 and Microsoft, ENERGYai will integrate best-in-class technologies, including open subsurface data universe (OSDU) frameworks and OpenAI models.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “ENERGYai marks a major milestone in ADNOC’s journey to be the world’s most AI-enabled energy company and a key enabler of the global energy transformation. It will be a powerhouse for value creation and sustainable energy production and will leverage petabytes of data to better empower our people and unlock innovative solutions across our value chain. As AI accelerates the pace of progress and transforms industries, ENERGYai will help future-proof ADNOC, reinforce our position at the forefront of AI deployment and ensure we continue to provide secure and sustainable energy to the world.”

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, said: "ENERGYai embodies G42’s commitment to transforming global energy through AI, delivering real-time, data-driven insights and deploying agentic AI to enhance efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. By combining ADNOC’s industry leadership and petabytes of historical data with G42’s advanced AI capabilities, and collaborating with Microsoft, we are creating a strong foundation for the future of energy—empowering leaders to make strategic choices that drive sustainable progress."

“Across the full value chain of traditional and renewable energy sectors, AI technologies can optimize energy usage, improve safety, reliability and efficiency, reduce emissions and accelerate low- and no-carbon energy solutions,” said Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President, Energy and Resources Industry at Microsoft. “We are pleased to be collaborating with ADNOC and AIQ in the development of AI-powered solutions that can drive economic growth, address energy security and equity, and advance a net-zero future for all.”

Trained on ADNOC’s 80 years of data, the ambitious three-year development program for ENERGYai will begin testing with real-world datasets by the end of 2024 in a number of specific areas. It is projected that ENERGYai will accelerate by up to 75% the building of detailed geological models using very large and diverse datasets to support planning and development of large-scale CO2 storage solutions.

In development planning, ENERGYai will accelerate plans from 1-2 years to weeks, minimizing costs and emissions in the process. ENERGYai can analyze multiple scenarios in parallel and this ability to run detailed, highly advanced simulations across all variables helps make faster and more accurate decisions. Further along the value chain in the downstream business, ENERGYai’s future-proof and scalable design integrates seamlessly with ADNOC’s existing technologies and platforms.

Since its inception in 2020, AIQ has worked closely with ADNOC to develop specialized solutions for the energy sector, leveraging ADNOC’s vast data and expertise and enhancing the UAE's position as a leader in energy-focused AI. The launch of ENERGYai sets a new benchmark for the global energy sector.

