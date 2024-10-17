Solution to be deployed on more than 30 ADNOC reservoirs, following successful initial deployment

ADNOC is integrating AI across its value chain to enhance safety, reduce emissions and maximize value

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNOC announced today the deployment of AIQ’s Advanced Reservoir 360 (AR360) solution on more than 30 reservoirs across ADNOC’s upstream operations, following the solution’s successful initial deployment in early 2024 on two ADNOC reservoirs at Bab and Umm Shaif fields.

Developed by AIQ with SLB as part of ENERGYai, ADNOC’s artificial intelligence and digital technology strategy, AR360 uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to improve reservoir management and optimize field development planning.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said: “The integration of AR360 across more of our reservoirs is a testament to our success in harnessing AI and advanced technologies to unlock more value from our natural resources. Building on decades of investment in innovation and technology, we will continue to accelerate the deployment of AI solutions from the control room to the boardroom as we responsibly meet the growing global energy demand.”

AR360 reduces planning time while increasing well life and recovery rates by ensuring the right balance between drilling new wells, boosting performance of existing wells and optimizing injection and production volumes.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ said: “The extended deployment of AR360 by ADNOC is an important endorsement of our technology and reinforces the emergence of AIQ as a developing global AI supplier for the energy sector. We are committed to continue driving greater operational efficiencies across the entire energy value chain, and in upstream operations in particular, and unlock greater value for the industry."

While traditional forecasting technologies require working across multiple software platforms and data sets, which can be time-consuming, AR360 integrates everything on a single platform and utilizes AI to save time and enable better and more proactive decision-making.

ADNOC has so far deployed more than 30 AI tools from the control room to the board room to enhance safety, reduce emissions, optimize efficiency and maximize value.

