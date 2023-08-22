Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, has recently introduced a hassle-free solution for motor insurance renewals, integrated within the UAE Pass digital vault, allowing customers to renew their policies online with just a few clicks.

The new process eliminates the need to input information or upload documents manually, and will allow information to be integrated automatically from ADNIC’s database when logging in to the UAE Pass app, which will enhance data accuracy and minimise the risk of security breaches.

Stefano Nalin, EVP – Chief Business Development Officer, said: “This solution was developed with our customers in mind. The integration of UAE Pass for motor renewals marks a significant milestone for ADNIC, as we continue to prioritise customer experience and digital innovation. By offering a simple, secure, and user-friendly solution, we are committed to making processes more secure and seamless for our valued customers.”

About Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) PJSC is a composite insurance partner with long standing expertise in providing insurance products to individuals and corporates across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Founded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1972, ADNIC has a wide network of branches as well as sales and service centres across the country. ADNIC also has a representative office in London, under the name ADNIC International Ltd. ADNIC is a publicly listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).