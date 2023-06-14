Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, has partnered with the American University in Dubai (AUD) to provide a specialised technical insurance training for UAE national staff.

The insurance trainings are designed to enhance employees’ proficiency in technical areas such as underwriting and claims, equipping them with the essential skills to excel in their respective areas in the insurance industry.

The initiative represents ADNIC’s vision to create a workplace where UAE Nationals can thrive and reach their full potential and accelerate their career growth. The company is committed to providing UAE nationals with the opportunities they need to develop their skills and knowledge, and to take on leadership roles within the organisation.

Husam Mansour, EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, ADNIC, said: “In line with our strategy we are committed to developing the skills of our UAE national employees, and equipping them for leadership roles. This partnership with AUD will provide our national employees with valuable development opportunities to learn from specialists in insurance education. We aim to further contribute in shaping the leadership skills of our UAE National employees by enabling them to succeed as leaders in a highly competitive insurance industry.”

Dr. David A. Schmidt, AUD President, said: “AUD is fully committed to delivering a student-centric, forward-thinking learning experience that is essential to achieving our goal of providing students enrolled in AUD training programs with the unvarying highest quality learning and ensuring career success. By partnering with ADNIC, we aim to provide training programs in the insurance sector to enhance their technical insurance knowledge and expertise thus enabling them to accelerate their career in the sector.”

ADNIC’s partnership with AUD is one of many initiatives within its Emiratisation strategy that aims to improve its employee value proposition and attract, develop, and retain UAE national talent at all levels.