ADNH Catering accelerates its growth in the education catering sector by acquiring 100% of the share capital of Food Nation Catering Services LLC, further enhancing its ability to deliver high-quality, tailored catering services to schools and educational institutions

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADNH Catering plc (“ADNH Catering” or the “Group”), a leading food and support services group in the UAE and the GCC, announces the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Food Nation Catering Services LLC (“Food Nation Catering Services”), a chef-driven school catering business in the UAE.

The acquisition supports ADNH Catering’s strategic objective of deepening its penetration of the education sector. With a track record of almost a decade in the UAE, Food Nation Catering Services currently caters to over 70,000 students across three Emirates, including in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi, and is staffed by over 300 experienced professionals. The full acquisition of Food Nation Catering Services adds further expertise and scale to ADNH Catering, enhancing its capacity to grow in the education sector.

Clive Cowley, Chief Executive Officer of ADNH Catering, said: "The acquisition of Food Nation Catering Services is another important milestone in our journey to becoming the partner of choice for catering services in the regional education sector. Food Nation brings valuable expertise and a proven history of delivering tailored catering solutions at scale. With their extensive experience in serving educational institutions, we are excited to leverage their capabilities and further accelerate our growth in this growing sector, strengthening our ability to meet the evolving needs of schools and students in the UAE. This transaction aligns with our broader strategy to expand our presence in high growth industries, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable growth through strategic acquisitions."

Having recently announced that it will acquire the controlling stake in its Saudi Joint Venture, ADNH Catering’s second acquisition in as many months demonstrates the proactive approach it is taking to the pursuit of strategic bolt-on acquisitions. The transaction aligns with the Company’s wider vision to expand its portfolio and explore new opportunities to enhance its offerings and capabilities across in target sectors.

The completion of the transaction is expected in Q1 2025, with both parties already collaboratively working towards the seamless integration of their operations.

About ADNH Catering Group

ADNH Catering Group has a strong heritage in the UAE, built on over 45 years of experience in the food and support services industry. The Group offers a comprehensive range of services, including food preparation and service, as well as support services including general (non-technical) cleaning, housekeeping, pest control, and procurement services. With a significant market presence in the UAE and operations extending to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ADNH Catering Group has earned a reputation for excellence.

