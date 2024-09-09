Sir Bani Yas Island is set to host the first ever long-distance triathlon within the Middle East

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and in partnership with Challenge Family

Includes 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle and 42.2 km run

The event marks a new addition to the Challenge Family triathlon series held in 27 countries, featuring 35 races and drawing participation from 75,000 athletes.

Challenge Sir Bani Yas is expected to attract 2,800 competitors and 1,500 visitors

The event will be showcasing the tourism potential of Sir Bani Yas Island and in increasing both direct and indirect economic contributions to the region

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, ADNEC Group has announced that the launch of the Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon, the first of its kind in the MENA region taking place from 3-7 April 2025.

The event, set to occur annually through ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and in partnership with Challenge Family which spans over 27 countries, hosting 35 races with participation from over 75,000 athletes.

The inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas anticipates over 2,800 participants alongside 1,500 local and international visitors. The long-distance event features swimming 3.8 km, cycling of 180 km and running 42.2 km. These challenges will unfold over a 17-hour period across different stages.

Additionally, a middle-distance triathlon is offered, featuring a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride and a 21.1 km run. The event also includes various community, sports and tourism activities tailored for both participants and visitors.

H.E. Arif Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, "We are delighted to partner with ADNEC Group, offering comprehensive technical and logistical support to host the inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas. Our aim is to ensure the event reflects the emirate's esteemed reputation and stature at both regional and international levels."

"Organising these full distance races for the first time in the Middle East underscores Abu Dhabi's capacity to host large-scale international sporting events. It also aligns with our vision to establish Abu Dhabi as a global sports hub, in accordance with our strategic goals of solidifying the emirate's sports infrastructure and delivering a world-class experience for participants, spectators, and athletes' families alike."

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "The introduction of this race aligns with ADNEC Group's strategy to cultivate and draw major international events across several crucial sectors. This endeavour is in accordance with the vision of the wise leadership, emphasising Abu Dhabi's stature as the hub of specialised events in the region.”

He added that ADNEC Group has a comprehensive vision and action plan aimed at ensuring the success of the challenge, positioning it as the premier international race drawing athletes and visitors globally. Sir Bani Yas Island was selected due to its tourism potential, advanced infrastructure, and exceptional location, all of which make it conducive to hosting this event successfully and optimising its execution.

Al Dhaheri said that these races are designed to showcase the tourism appeal of Sir Bani Yas Island and bolster the array of sporting events in the Al Dhafra region. This initiative is expected to augment both direct and indirect economic contributions to the area, boost hotel occupancy and reservations on the island and foster sustainable growth among small and medium enterprises across various sectors.

He underscored the significance of ADNEC Group's collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in organising and hosting the triathlon on Sir Bani Yas Island. This partnership highlights Abu Dhabi's status as an outstanding sports tourism destination, drawing top-tier sporting competitions featuring international athletes.

Jort Vlam, Challenge Family CEO said: “Nowhere else in the world can athletes enjoy such an all-encompassing experience in such a spectacular setting with everything laid on for them and their families, thanks to the unrivalled Middle Eastern hospitality. Ten years ago, we introduced international middle distance to the region and now we are excited to return with the UAE’s first long distance race. We are looking forward to working with the local team and stakeholders, including the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, to together build the most sought-after triathlon festival in the world.”

The multi-day experience includes not only the triathlon but also a host of community and family-friendly events that cater to all ages, including horseback rides within the island’s nature reserve snorkelling, scuba diving, and kayaking in the Al Dhafra Region’s vibrant waters.

Challenge Sir Bani Yas is part of the Challenge Family renowned global series of triathlons, known for its stunning courses and iconic destinations. These races offer unforgettable experiences for athletes and their accompanying families.

For more information and to register for the Challenge Sir Bani Yas, please visit www.challenge-sirbaniyas.com.