Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company, ADNEC Group, is celebrating Global Exhibitions Day 2022 along with exhibition organisers and venues from around the world. The seventh edition of GED marks the role of exhibitions in accelerating the pace of economic recovery. With COVID-19 restrictions easing, everyone in the industry is being encouraged to recognise the day more so than ever this year.

The 2022 GED campaign focuses on the value of physical exhibitions and face-to-face business events in creating platforms for economic growth and recovery, as well as being the ideal occasion to network and meet new people. . The event is facilitated by the UFI – the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, said: “We are joining forces with our counterparts across the globe to celebrate the seventh edition of Global Exhibitions Day (GED) to highlight the positive impact exhibitions have on the local economy - something that is close to our hearts. We at ADNEC are proud of the role we play in boosting Abu Dhabi’s business and tourism sector thanks to the numerous exhibitions we host and organise throughout the year.”

